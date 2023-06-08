Moose Lake Willow River’s baseball team stayed in the first playoff game until the end, but Mesabi East pulled away late in a 7-6 victory. MLWR was eliminated from the 7AA baseball tournament on the new artificial turf Rock Ridge Stadium, after the first game.
The MLWR Rebels started the game in the first inning, with Reese Bode, Tyler Juhl, Layne Radzak, Magnus Koecher, and PJ Frisch (courtesy runner Parker Samarzia) all crossing the plate for runs. After five innings, the Rebels were still in the lead 5-3.
The Mesabi East Giants scored two runs in the bottom of sixth to tie the game up, 5-5. In the top of the seventh, Frisch had a pitch count of three balls and then got hit by a pitch. Courtesy runner, Samarzia went in and advanced to second on a steal, when Caden Privette was at the plate. Privette sacrificed to the Giants’ pitcher, Easton Sahr, who threw it to first for the out. Samarzia advanced to third. Hayden Danelski hit a single on a line drive to the left fielder. Samarzia scored, breaking the tie, giving the Rebels the lead, 6-5. Pinch runner, J Skalko-Olesiak, for Danelski, was left on base to end the inning for the Rebels.
In the bottom of the seventh, the first two Mesabi East batters were put out at first, with throws from Privette and Bode. Cooper Sickel, the top of the batting order for Mesabi East, came to the plate, walked four pitches, for a walk. Sahr singled on a hard ground ball to left fielder, Robbie Roach. Sickle advanced to third. Ryder Gerulli was hit by a pitch at the plate. Dakota Kruse drew a walk and Sickle scored to tie the score 6-6. Sahr scored on an error, to give Mesabi East the 7-6 victory and end the game.
The Rebels had nine hits to the six hits of the Giants. Bode and Juhl each collected three hits to lead MLWR. Richie Balut, Radzak and Danelski each had one hit.
Privette took the loss for MLWR. He allowed, six hits and seven runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out three. This was the last game for seniors, Privette and Balut.
“The boys played hard and gave everything they had, unfortunately we didn’t advance in the playoffs,” said Coach Spencer Clough. “We had a great group of kids, who were a joy to coach. We are saddened to say goodbye to our seniors, but we look forward to seeing what great things they accomplish in the next chapter of their lives.”
The 2023 Section 7AA baseball tournament semi-final and final games were held at Wade Stadium in Duluth. On Tuesday, June 6, the two undefeated teams from the sub-sections, Esko and Rock Ridge, played. Mora and Proctor played to determine the winner of the elimination bracket. On Thursday, June 8, the winner of the championship bracket game will play the winner of the elimination bracket game to determine the Section 7AA champion. The team that wins, will play in the state AA baseball playoffs on June 13-14, and 16 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud and Orthopedic Sports Field in Sartell.
