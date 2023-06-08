Moose Lake Willow River’s baseball team stayed in the first playoff game until the end, but Mesabi East pulled away late in a 7-6 victory. MLWR was eliminated from the 7AA baseball tournament on the new artificial turf Rock Ridge Stadium, after the first game. 

 The MLWR Rebels started the game in the first inning, with Reese Bode, Tyler Juhl, Layne Radzak, Magnus Koecher, and PJ Frisch (courtesy runner Parker Samarzia) all crossing the plate for runs. After five innings, the Rebels were still in the lead 5-3.  

