Daryl Herzog had the Frank Magdziarz Football Field in Willow River ready for all the activity on Friday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. for the Homecoming game against Mesabi East. The Rebels Touchdown Club had tailgating meal deals. The alumni football players were all invited to the game and were honored out on the field at halftime. Over 80 elementary cheerleaders performed for the crowd at halftime.
John Millea, a media specialist with the Minnesota State High School League for the last 12 years, was there to take in all the action. Millea is a journalist, who researches and writes stories and blog posts that highlights the positive aspects of educational, athletics, and fine arts programs across Minnesota. His stories are posted on John’s Journal on MSHSL website and twitter.
“I am known for gushing about small-town high school football fields but this place in Willow River on this spectacular evening…oh my-at Frank Magdziarz Football Field,” Millea said.
To start the game, Sam Knezevich kicked off to the Giants. The Giants went four and out, punting the ball to the Rebels 36-yard line. The Rebels’ running backs, Jaxsyn Schmidt, Dawson Mortensen, and Owen Loew took it up the middle and to the right side, for a total ground game. Loew took it into the end zone on first and goal with six minutes into the game.
The Rebels controlled the offense and the clock for most of the game getting 23 first downs compared to the Giants six.
In the second quarter, Loew scored again with 10:55 left until halftime, and again with 6:23 left. The Giants got intentional grounding and delay of game. Jimmy Walker jammed them up in the middle and fell on a blocked kick. Rebels led 18-0.
Mesabi East, on second and15, ran a hook and ladder, throwing the ball to a receiver, who pitched it to a back. Giants had to punt.
Rebels’ Adam Neumann threw a screen pass to Walker and a pass to Kaden Robbins. With eight seconds left until halftime, Neumann ran a keeper, diving into the end zone for six more. The Giants got the ball back with one second left and took a knee. Rebels led 24-0 at the buzzer.
Schmidt carried the kick to the 36-yard line. Loew broke for another touchdown. The kick was good for a score of 31-0 with a minute into the third quarter. When the Rebels got the ball back again, Mortensen ran the ball three-yards into the end zone for six more.
Giant player, Cooper Sickel, was the receiver for the kick off and took it 79-yards into the end zone for six. The Rebels defense batted down the pass for the extra two. Rebels led 37-6.
Luke Dewey was under center with 3:18 left in the third quarter. Dewey pitched it to Parker Samarzia and Robbins to get the team down to the two-yard line. Robbins crossed into the end zone, 43-6 Rebels at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was running time because the Rebels were ahead by 35 points. Mesabi East still had their starters in. Eli Youngs was under center for the Rebels. The Giants got the ball back on downs and Tyler Jacobson took a seven-yard pass on the right side for the score. Their two-point conversion was good. Rebels led 43-14.
Samarzia had 93 rushing yards on eight carries in the fourth quarter, ending the game with 43-14 victory improving their season’s record to 4-1.
The Rebels rushed for 417-yards compared to Giants with 74 rushing yards. Loew was the leading rusher with 118-yards on 11 carries. Schmidt had 106 yards on 11 carries; Robbins 59-yards on nine carries; and Mortensen 39-yards on seven carries. Dewey led the team in tackles with four solos, one assist. Levi Mikrot, Walker, JP Mesojedec, Luke Danelski, and Jakob Mossberg, each had two solo tackles.
Newmann was three for six for 49-yard passing yards. Loew led in receptions with 44 yards, Robbins had nine, and Walker seven.
Coach Dave Louzek said he was really happy with the way the boys played, and everyone got in the game before he left to meet with the alumni at the Pizza Pub and visit with his former players.”
The Rebels will be on the road at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at Braham High School. Braham is a 7A team, with QRF ranking of 10 out of 62 A schools in Minnesota. Their record is four wins, defeating Mesabi East 28-13, Barnum 60-44, Chisholm 36-0, and North Woods 44-14. They have one loss to Deer River 28-6.
The Rebels’ QRF ranking is 17 out of 54 AA teams in Minnesota. Minneapolis North is ranked number one and Concordia Academy number two.
