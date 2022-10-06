Daryl Herzog had the Frank Magdziarz Football Field in Willow River ready for all the activity on Friday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. for the Homecoming game against Mesabi East. The Rebels Touchdown Club had tailgating meal deals. The alumni football players were all invited to the game and were honored out on the field at halftime. Over 80 elementary cheerleaders performed for the crowd at halftime.  

 John Millea, a media specialist with the Minnesota State High School League for the last 12 years, was there to take in all the action. Millea is a journalist, who researches and writes stories and blog posts that highlights the positive aspects of educational, athletics, and fine arts programs across Minnesota. His stories are posted on John’s Journal on MSHSL website and twitter. 

