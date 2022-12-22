The North Woods Grizzlies were undefeated coming into the Willow River gym for Moose Lake Willow River boys’ second home basketball game. The Grizzlies had won over South Ridge 88-61 and Bigfork 96-68. The next day, the Rebels took a road trip to play Duluth Marshall.
Jimmy Walker tipped the ball to Adam Neumann to start a very physical game at home. The Rebels were quick to get back on defense to contain the shooters. The game stayed close the whole first half. The Rebels led 35-33 at halftime.
“North Woods has a very good basketball program, and they have beaten us the last two years,” said Coach Paul Dewey. “We’ve had some shoot outs with them. I knew going into the game, we had to play tough defense and the boys responded.”
In the second half, the Rebels kept their high-pressure defense going, without out any MLWR player fouling out. The Rebels made 15 of their 24 free throws for 65 percent accuracy.
The Grizzlies also made 15 free throws. Jonah Burnett shot 12 of the Grizzlies free throws. The Rebels made three from beyond the arch as did the Grizzlies.
In the second half the Rebels outscored the Grizzlies by eight, 35-27. The Rebels were ahead by 10 at the buzzer, winning 70-60.
“North Woods was scoring in the 90s leading up to our game and we held them to 60 points,” said Coach Paul Dewey. “Overall as a team on offense, we shared the ball with multiple players contributing. It was a good win.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the threat of a big snow storm coming into Minnesota did not deter the Rebels. They made the trip to Duluth and played at the Marshall Hilltoppers’ gym. Lakeview Christian Academy combined with the Duluth Marshall basketball program now.
“Duluth Marshall is another team that has beaten us the past two years. Marshall is led by a Division 1 prospect in Brooks Johnson,” said Dewey. “We really had to work to try to contain him. He ended up scoring 44 points. Fortunately, we had multiple players contribute offensively. We played a great team game and were able to overcome his output and achieve a 17-point victory.”
At halftime the Rebels led 38-25. The Rebels were never behind in the second half, winning the game 77-60.
Rebels were very efficient at the line, shooting 25 free throws, sinking 18 for 72 percent. The Rebel rebound leaders were Neumann with 10, followed by Walker eight, Youngs six, Nelson five, and Dewey three. “I thought the boys played well as a team both on the offensive and defensive end,” said Coach Paul Dewey. “They are starting to understand their roles and play unselfish team basketball.”
The Cook County game that was scheduled in Grand Marais is rescheduled on Ja. 30.
The MLWR boys and girls will play in the St. Cloud Cathedral Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28, 29, and 30. The boys play St. Cloud Cathedral at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, they play Litchfield at 12:30 p.m. On Friday they will face Melrose at 12:30 p.m. The girls will play the same teams starting and hours and half before the boys’ games.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.