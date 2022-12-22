The North Woods Grizzlies were undefeated coming into the Willow River gym for Moose Lake Willow River boys’ second home basketball game. The Grizzlies had won over South Ridge 88-61 and Bigfork 96-68. The next day, the Rebels took a road trip to play Duluth Marshall.  

 Jimmy Walker tipped the ball to Adam Neumann to start a very physical game at home. The Rebels were quick to get back on defense to contain the shooters. The game stayed close the whole first half. The Rebels led 35-33 at halftime. 

