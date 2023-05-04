The Moose Lake Willow River baseball team was excited to finally make it onto the field, in spite of the cold, pouring rain in Eveleth.
MLWR vs. Mesabi East Giants 9-3
The week started in Aurora on the Iron Range in a beautiful new sports complex with artificial turf, lights, big bleacher seating, heated bathrooms/concessions, blacktopped parking lot, programs and lots of snow. The catcher was shoveling the turf by the backstop so he would be able to find the ball. MLWR lost to the Giants last year 5-21 but turned it around and won 9-3 this year.
Layne Radzak earned the victory on the mound for the Rebels, allowing four hits and three runs, striking out two. Caden Privette threw the remainder of the game in relief, earning the save.
Tyler Juhl doubled on the first pitch of his at bat, in the first inning, bringing in a run. The Rebels racked up eight hits in the game from Radzak, Juhl, Reese Bode, Magnus Koecher and Joey Steen. Contributing to the nine runs batted in were Luke Dewey, Radzak, Juhl, and Steen. Senior Ritchie Balut crossed the plate twice.
The Giants went through four pitchers and had four errors in the game.
MLWR vs. Pine City Dragons 0-7
The next day the Rebels were host to the Dragons at the city’s field. A ground ball single to the center field by Dewey in the second inning and a stolen base with two outs, was a positive for the Rebels.
Bode started the game on the rubber for the Rebels, allowing three hits and two runs, striking out four. Dewey and PJ Frisch were on the mound in relief.
In the bottom of the fifth inning Frisch singled on a line drive to center fielder, R. Cummings. Dewey sacrifices, advancing Frisch to second. The Rebels were unable to get Frisch home.
For Pine City, Nick Plasek was on the mound for the entire game, walked no one, struck out 10, and allowed only two hits. The Dragons had no errors in the field. Pine City won the game 7-0.
MLWR vs. Rock Ridge Wolverines 1-6
On a very rainy, cold Friday, MLWR took a road trip to Eveleth to the newly constructed school of Rock Ridge (Eveleth-Gilbert combined with Virginia Schools). The baseball stadium is built into the side of a rock slope below the new school, with artificial turf, beautiful landscaping, large dugouts with storage at each end, lights, speaker system, tall bleachers, and concessions/bathroom building with friendly faces. The rain never stopped the entire game.
“We are happy to be outside playing baseball,” said MLWR Head Coach Spencer Clough. “We have had more games than outdoor practices, but are just glad to be playing again. Our pitching has been great, early in the season. Looking forward to warmer weather to be playing in soon.”
The game was originally scheduled as a home game for the Rebels, so they were the home team on the scoreboard. Rock Ridge took the lead in the first inning scoring two runs on a single. The second and third innings were scoreless for both teams. The Wolverines scored one in the top of the fourth inning, and three in the seventh. The Rebels scored in the bottom of the fifth to make the 1-6 Wolverine victory.
Juhl led things off on the hill for MLWR, allowing five hits and three runs over six innings, striking out five and walking only one. Bode finished the last inning of the game.
In the bottom of the fifth, Radzak singled on a bunt to the third baseline and stole second. Bode singled on a ground ball to the third baseman, and advanced to second on an error. Radzak scored on the third baseman’s error.
In the sixth inning, Dewey was hit-by-a-pitch, stole second. Balut hit a pop fly, but got on first on a shortstop’s error advancing Dewey to third. Inning ended leaving two on base.
The top of the seventh inning had a bad start with two walks and a hit-by-a-pitch batter. Rebels had last ups, Juhl got on base with a walk and stole second but was left on second. Rock Ridge won 6-1.
The Rebels play in Cromwell-Wright on Thursday, May 4. On Friday May 5, they travel to Pequot Lakes. The Rebels are at Carlton-Wrenshall on Tuesday, May 9. These games have a 4:30 p.m. start time. On Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at home, they take on the Two Harbors Agates.
