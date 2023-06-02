The 2023 Rebel Golf Season came to an end this last week in Virginia. The Rebels sent a team of six boys to compete in the Section 7A, two day tournament.
Day one is a qualifying day in which the top four teams, and top 20 individuals come back for day two.
Competing day one were Adam Neumann (11), Gus Heller (9), Gavin Gamst (9), Chase Klavu (8), Brady Robbins (10) and Jacob Collier (9).
Neumann and Heller both finished in the top 20. Finishing right at 20th place were Gavin Gamst and Chase Klavu. The two went into a sudden death playoff following round one for the rights to come back on day two.
This is the first time anyone could recall a playoff happening between teammates.
The playoff atmosphere was intense. The two boys teed off on hole one with the rest of the Section 7A crowd watching, following, and cheering their every shot. With both boys on the first green, Gamst putted from about 10 feet out and edged the cup.
Klavu, from about 6 feet out and ice in his veins, he sunk his putt to move to day two.
After the crowd surrounded Klavu in celebration, Klavu responded with relief “I was so nervous, my knees were shaking so bad I couldn’t even putt.” Somehow, he managed.
Day two ended with none of the three boys qualifying for state. Additionally, Gavin Gamst got to compete as an alternate because of an illness in the original field of 20.
The Rebels had a very successful season and will be experienced and ready to compete for a conference championship next spring. They only lose one player to graduation this year, Gavin Mlaskoch.
