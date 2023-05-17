The Rebels golf team is in second place after competing in three meets once the greens finally dried out.
The athletes played their second meet of the season at the Purple Hawk Country Club, the home course of the Braham Bombers.
The stubborn snow and cold weather finally subsided to a warm, sunny day, it was great Northern Minnesota golf weather. Purple Hawk Country Club is a championship 18-hole semi-private golf course that is open to the public, but shuts down when hosting golf meets.
High school golf rules allow teams to bring up to six players to a meet.
After the round is over, the top four scorers of the day get added together. The team with the overall lowest score wins the day.
The Rebels brought five boys to compete and finished with a par 72, roughly 6,300 yard course with an average score of 108.
The Rebels score of 433 placed them in fourth place, with Adam Neumann leading the Rebel scorers by shooting a very solid 87.
The following day the students headed south again with a team of six to compete at Grand National, Hinckley. The course was in fine shape for the Rebels and the weather topped out at a sunny 65 degrees. With little wind, solid fairways and fast greens, the Rebels finished fourth in their third Great Rivers Conference meet of the year.
The top four scorers were Gavin Mlaskoch (86), Adam Neuman (96), Gus Heller (107), and Gavin Gamst (107) with an average of team score coming in at 99. Other competing golfers were Chase Klavu and Brady Robbins. After three meets, the Rebels are holding on to second place with Barnum and Braham close behind.
Two more meets remain before the Rebels head to the two round Section 7A tournament in Virginia on May 24 and 25.
