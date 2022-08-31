f

Dave Louzek enters his 23 season as head coach of the Moose Lake/Willow River Rebel football team. The Rebels are bringing back some experience on both sides of the ball with senior returning starters Jackson Thompson, Sam Knezevich, JP Mesojedec, and Luke Danelski. Other experienced seniors competing for starting positions and playing time are Owen Loew, Jimmy Walker, Oliver Eckerman, Zach Danelski, Jakob Mossberg and Noah Williams. Additionally, the Rebels are returning their starting quarterback from last season, junior Adam Neumann. 

Other juniors competing at the varsity level this year are Luke Dewey, Dawson Mortensen, Kaden Robbins, Jaxsyn Schmidt, Austin Johnson, Cameron Norell, Nolan Nelson and Vinny Prachar. Most of those juniors got quality playing experience last year as the Rebels advanced to another state tournament appearance as the 7AA Section Champions. 

