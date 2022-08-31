Dave Louzek enters his 23 season as head coach of the Moose Lake/Willow River Rebel football team. The Rebels are bringing back some experience on both sides of the ball with senior returning starters Jackson Thompson, Sam Knezevich, JP Mesojedec, and Luke Danelski. Other experienced seniors competing for starting positions and playing time are Owen Loew, Jimmy Walker, Oliver Eckerman, Zach Danelski, Jakob Mossberg and Noah Williams. Additionally, the Rebels are returning their starting quarterback from last season, junior Adam Neumann.
Other juniors competing at the varsity level this year are Luke Dewey, Dawson Mortensen, Kaden Robbins, Jaxsyn Schmidt, Austin Johnson, Cameron Norell, Nolan Nelson and Vinny Prachar. Most of those juniors got quality playing experience last year as the Rebels advanced to another state tournament appearance as the 7AA Section Champions.
A small, but strong sophomore class and a very large freshmen class all bode well for the Rebels success on the field this year. For the decades Louzek has been coaching, they’ve relied on a strong running game and swarming defense. He expects those to be staples in this year’s team as well.
Challenging the team this year is a complete eight game schedule plus playoffs which was cut short the last two seasons by COVID-19 (four games in 2020, and nine games total in 2021). Strong starters and quality depth will certainly play a role in the Rebels team success.
With assistant coaches Andy Dahl, James Bohaty, Scott Bataglia, Spencer Clough, Kevin Szczyrbak, Austin Lanoue, Chad Robbins, Wes Cummins, Bo Moffet, Chris Ketchmark and Ray Bloom, the Rebels coaching staff brings experience to the 2022 season. The Rebels fully expect to compete to be at the top of Section 7AA, and are hopeful for another state tournament appearance
Varsity Football schedule
September 1 - Hermantown Home 7 p.m.
September 9 - International Falls Away 7 p.m.
September 16 - Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin Home 7 p.m.
September 23 - Crosby-Ironton Away 7 p.m.
September 30 - Mesabi East Home 5 p.m. (Alumni Game)
October 7 - Braham Away 7 p.m.
October 14 - Hinckley-Finlayson Away 7 p.m.
October 19 - (Wed) Rush City Home 7 p.m.
October 25, 29 Section Quarterfinals, Semifinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.