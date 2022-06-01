Moose Lake Willow River’s 7A softball playoffs started on Tuesday, May 24, in Willow River, where they took on Cook County and defeated them 10-0 in six innings.
Alexis Hoffman worked the first four innings in the circle and Christy finished the last two. Hoffman struck out 11, with no walks, and allowed two hits. Christy came in and struck out five. This two-hit-shutout pushed the Rebels to the next round up at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
MLWR faced South Ridge High School first. The Rebels had a slow start, leading 3-0 the first half of the game, but with encouragement, they were able to start hitting the ball and putting runs on the board. The Rebels won 10-0 to advance to round 13 of the Minnesota State High School League Section 7A softball tournament at 1 p.m. against the Carlton-Wrenshall Raptors.
The game started out slow, Christy was in the circle. The game was a duel between two talented pitchers in this double-elimination tournament. The fifth-seeded Raptors beat the higher-seeded team, Barnum, 7-0, giving them the opportunity to play the first-ranked Rebels. The score was 1-1 late in the game, when the Raptors took a lead 2-1. The Rebels were not able to produce a run to tie up the game.
The Rebels landed in the elimination bracket. They will have to work their way back up to the championship bracket by winning the three games in the elimination bracket. They played South Ridge in game 19, at 11 a.m. in Braun Park in Cloquet. The winner of game 19 played at 1 p.m. against the winner of game 20, North Woods and Silver Bay. At 3 p.m. the elimination bracket winners were determined. The championship games will be played at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 in Cloquet.
