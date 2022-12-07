The 2022-23 Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team had their season opener in Proctor on Thursday, Dec. 1. With all new coaches, Paul Dewey, Ryan McKeon, and Pat Dewey, a new system, it will take some time to get it all together. There are no returning starters, but the boys seem to be coming together quickly with a limited number of practices. The three seniors on the team are the captains: Jimmy Walker, Owen Loew, and Jayden Alleman. 

 The varsity squad, Loew, Luke Dewey, Nolan Nelson, Walker, and Adam Neumann took the floor to face the Rails, wearing their new red hooded warm-ups. The Rebels are not a very tall team, but they dominated the offensive and defensive boards, getting that second shot at the basket.  

