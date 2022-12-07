The 2022-23 Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team had their season opener in Proctor on Thursday, Dec. 1. With all new coaches, Paul Dewey, Ryan McKeon, and Pat Dewey, a new system, it will take some time to get it all together. There are no returning starters, but the boys seem to be coming together quickly with a limited number of practices. The three seniors on the team are the captains: Jimmy Walker, Owen Loew, and Jayden Alleman.
The varsity squad, Loew, Luke Dewey, Nolan Nelson, Walker, and Adam Neumann took the floor to face the Rails, wearing their new red hooded warm-ups. The Rebels are not a very tall team, but they dominated the offensive and defensive boards, getting that second shot at the basket.
In the first half, Nelson put up 13 points and Eli Youngs scrambled many times on the floor to get possession of the ball, scoring nine. Halftime score was 39-16, Rebels.
“I thought the boys played very well defensively,” said Head Coach Paul Dewey. “We held them to 16 points in the first half.”
The Rebels came out of the locker room at halftime with high energy. Their bulldog defense held the Rails to one point, four minutes in the second half. Proctor had to call a timeout to try and get some offense going.
The Rebels’ defense caused 15 deflections, when the defender made contact and caused the ball to go in a different direction, creating 12 steals. Proctor scored 18 points in the second half making the final score 65-34 Rebels.
Walker scored 16 points, pulling down seven rebounds and three assists. Nelson scored 16 points with six rebounds, and three assists. Youngs finished with 13 points, two assists and four rebounds. Loew laid in 10 points, one assist and seven rebounds. Neumann put in eight points, assists to the other teammates five times, and three rebounds. Luke Dewey scored two, caused three deflections, two steals and one rebound. Reese Bode pulled down five rebounds. Levi Mikrot had a rebound and a steal. The Rebels’ field goals percentage was 50%.
For Proctor, Wesley Thiry scored 12, Nate Maahs five, Dan Oman five, James Pioro three, Josh Synnott three, Carter St. Germaine two, Sam Nylund and Ben Jauhola each had two.
“We certainly have some things to work on, on the offensive end,” said Paul Dewey. “We need to be more patient, get better shots and make the defense work.”
The Rebels travel to Aitkin on Thursday, Dec. 8. They will have their second home game in Willow River on Monday, Dec. 12, against Northwoods. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, they will be at Duluth Marshall. At Marshall the C-team will start at 4:15, JV at 5:45, and varsity starts at 7:15 p.m.
