The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels’ first home football game of the 2021 season was Friday night, September 10, in Willow River at the Frank Magdziarz Field. Rebel’ flags line the side of the road to the field. The field was ready for action and a new scoreboard was installed. The cheerleaders had the run-through banner ready and Tom Brabec was in the booth for the play-by-play action. The International Falls team had made the long drive down for the game. Eva North was ready to sing the “The Star-Spangled Banner”.
To start the game, Rebel Duane Broughton ran it back 43-yards to the 30-yard line. Sophomore Adam Neumann was under center. Logan Orvedahl took it to the 22-yard line and Henry Ribich got the first down. Bronco’s coach, Seth Ettestad, called a time-out.
On second down, with 11-yards to the goal, Ribich scored, with 10:30 left in the first quarter. Sam Kenezivich’s kick was good, score 7-0. Ribich scored again in the first quarter, along with Orvedahl and Jackson Thompson. Kenezivich’s points after the touchdowns (PAT) were good to make the score 28-0 after the first quarter.
Orvedahl scored again with 9:31 to go until half-time. The football was mishandled and Kenezivich’s kick fell short, score 34-0 Rebels.
Neumann threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Landin Kurhajetz and PAT was good, score 41-0.
Kaden Robbins intercepted a Bronco’s pass and took it into the end zone. Kenezivich’s PAT was good to make the score at half-time 48-0.
During the break, both teams agreed to let the clock run the whole second half of the game because of the score.
To start the third quarter, Kenezivich kicked the pigskin to the Bronco’s five-yard line. The Bronco’s had fourth down, seven yards to go on the 13-yard line and Kurhajetz intercepted their pass. With 6:33 left in the third quarter, Orvedahl took it in again for six and the PAT was good, score 55-0.
Sophomore Luke Dewey was under center and the ball carriers were Jaxsyn Schmidt, Owen Loew, Levi Mikrot, and Broughton. The offensive line was plagued with holding and false start penalties.
With 9:55 left in the game, freshman, Eli Youngs came in under center. The game ended 55-0 MLWR Rebels.
Orvedahl led in rushing with 101-yards, three touchdowns. Austin Johnson got two quarterback sacks, Thompson, Broughton, and Alex Watrin each had one. Leading in tackles were: Thompson, Dewey, Loew, Johnson, and Robbins. Broughton had six assists and Watrin five.
Neumann was two-for-two passing to Kurhajetz for 53 yards. The Rebels had 267 total rushing yards to the Bronco’s 56-yards. The Rebels were flagged with 11 penalties for 72-yards and had two touchdowns called back to the Bronco’s three penalties, 25-yards.
On Friday, September 17, the Rebels (2-0) will travel to Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine to play Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (1-1) at 7:00 p.m.
