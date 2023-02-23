It was a long bus ride in the cold, pouring rain to the quaint little town of Chisholm to play hoops on Monday.  Moose Lake Willow River boys had two home games against Cloquet and Barnum to end the week. The Rebels lost a close one to Chisholm 66-72. The Rebels were ahead of Cloquet by 20 in the second half, but the Lumberjacks came back to bring it within three. Rebels won 66-63. In the Barnum Bombers’ game, it was close all the way, but the Rebels ended the game on top, 61-54. 

 Chisholm Bluestreaks came out with intense defense and quickness. They start three juniors and two seniors just like the Rebels’ team and are coached by Nick Milani and Joel McDonald (former Hibbing head coach).  

