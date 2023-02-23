It was a long bus ride in the cold, pouring rain to the quaint little town of Chisholm to play hoops on Monday. Moose Lake Willow River boys had two home games against Cloquet and Barnum to end the week. The Rebels lost a close one to Chisholm 66-72. The Rebels were ahead of Cloquet by 20 in the second half, but the Lumberjacks came back to bring it within three. Rebels won 66-63. In the Barnum Bombers’ game, it was close all the way, but the Rebels ended the game on top, 61-54.
Chisholm Bluestreaks came out with intense defense and quickness. They start three juniors and two seniors just like the Rebels’ team and are coached by Nick Milani and Joel McDonald (former Hibbing head coach).
At halftime the Rebels were down 29-43. But with 11 minutes left in the game the Rebels only trailed by five, 53-48. With five seconds left, the Bluestreaks were ahead 71-66. The JV won 58-43, but the varsity wasn’t able to pull out a win. Final score, Chisholm came out on top, 72-66.
The Rebels were hitting 42 percent of their shots. Jimmy Walker finished with eight rebounds and Luke Dewey had five. Nolan Nelson was 7-for-8 from the line. Leading scorer for the Rebels was Nelson with 30.
“It was fun to play in the historic Chisholm gymnasium. It was like playing in a Minnesota Basketball History Museum,” said Head Coach Paul Dewey. “We ran into a hot shooting Bluestreak team and got behind early. We made a comeback, and I thought the boys battled hard, but not quite enough.”
On Thursday, Cloquet 7AAA came to Willow River to play. The Rebels were ahead by 12 at halftime. They were ahead by 20, 10 minutes into the second half and won by three. Walker tipped it to Dewey from the center circle. Neumann had four from beyond the arc in the first half. Loew, Dewey, Youngs and Larson all sunk a three. The Rebels had four players in double figures. Neumann had 18, Loew 13, Nelson 11, and Dewey 10. When it got down to the end of the game, the Rebels took a timeout. Cloquet had used up all their timeout to discuss the situation. The Rebels were ahead at the half 36-24, but now with only .26 seconds left, the score was 62 to 57 Rebels. Rebels won 66 to 63.
“I thought we played our best half of basketball of the season in the first half,” said Paul Dewey. “Adam Neumann shot the lights out in the first half and as a team we shot well with confidence and we had a lead of close to 20 mid-way through the second half. Cloquet’s defense tightened and limited our ability to get good shots. They did a great job coming back on us. We missed some free throws down the stretch and made it a tight game. But Adam was able to get a rebound of his own missed free throw against four Cloquet players, and we were able to seal the game.”
Barnum and Moose Lake Willow River fans filled the gym at Willow River on Friday. The Moose Lake band was there and Barnum brought their cheerleaders, while Shawn Bode played his tunes during the breaks. Ray and Bo were rocking out. The singing minister was in the front row. The gym was alive with activity.
The teams came out of the locker rooms to a lot of noise. The Rebels scoring was spread around evenly. Neumann had 16 points, Walker 14, Dewey and Nelson 12, Loew 5, and Youngs 2. For Barnum Carlos Beckstrand had 16, Hayden Charboneau 14, Layne Wickstrom 11, Bryce Ferguson seven and Brady Coughlin six. Barnum had 11 3-point baskets. The Rebels won all three of Friday night’s games.
At halftime the Rebels were in the lead by six, 29-23. With 11:36 left in the game the score was tied up at 38. With 2:38 left the score was in a knot again 54-54. The game was near the end with 40.2 seconds left, the Bombers fouled the Rebels who were in the lead 57-54 and had ball possession. Bombers got their sixth team foul with 11.9 seconds. Dewey and Neumann made their free throws.
The Rebels had 29 rebounds, 22 assists, six steals, and four blocks. Walker and Dewey each had five assists.
“Rivalry game for the Rebels and Barnum came ready to play and shot greater than 50 percent from behind the arc,” said Paul Dewey. “We struggled shooting, but I thought we played well defensively. Jimmy Walker played a great all-around game securing key rebounds and finishing at the rim. We had a balanced attack in scoring and played well as a team.”
The Rebels 15-9 play Pequot Lakes 15-5 on the road on Friday, Feb. 24. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, they travel to Pillager 11-11 for the last regular season game. Section 7AA tournament starts on Tuesday, March 7.
