It has been a long standing tradition for the Section 7A Cross Country Championship to be held at the Cloquet Country Club, but not any more. This year the championship was held at the old Lester Park Golf Course in Duluth. All the years it was held in Cloquet it was an easy setup for the volunteers who knew from past meets where the corners and straightaways are. This year they had to start from scratch on a very large course. All I can say is they did a fantastic job. There was one small loop, within the first mile, than after that it was straightaways and as gentle of curves that they could make in making it a one lap course.
The championship was held on Thursday, Oct. 27th with the boys running at noon and the girls at 12:50 p.m. The sun was out before the races started, then became overcast with a light breeze and temps around 45 degrees for the races. The races are for varsity runners only with each school running no more than seven runners, with team scores figured from their top five runners. The top two teams along with the top six runners not on those two teams head to state. There was 18 schools present with 12 of those schools able to have enough runners to make up a team.
Up first was the much anticipated boys race. Most coaches expected Greenway would win the boys team champions. MLWRB and Ely fought for the second place position. Two boys reported feeling sick and missed the two practices before the section meet.
“I initially had a feeling of “oh great…” when I heard we had two sick runners just days before the section meet,” said Coach Adam Whelan. “After talking with my assistant coach we came to the realization that the team still had a really good chance even if those two runners weren’t at full strength.” The boys where back at practice days before the meet and ready to go, though still a little drained of energy.
As the race started it was a long uphill to the back of the course, about one and one half miles. As Rebel runner Shawn Bailey neared the one mile marker someone stepped on the back of his shoe and it went flying off. He looked back and saw his teammate, Murray Salzer, had accidentally stepped on his heel. He did’nt have time to stop and put the shoe back on, so he continued the rest of the roughly 2.1 miles left of the race. As the runners came down the last stretch to the finish the coaches wrote the bib numbers as each runner came in. It was quite evident that Greenway would win as a team, their top five beat our top three. Then they realized that the Rebels top five beat Ely’s top three which should be a second place win for MLWRB. As the results were tabulated it indeed did come back as Greenway the team champions and MLWRB came in solidly in second place, thus heading back to state as a team for the first time in 23 years.
The Rebel boys team were Murray Salzer fourth at 17:24.7, Shawn “Shoeless” Bailey 10th at 17:32.4, Elliott Wasche 15th at 18:00.0, Eli Berger 19th at 18:20.3, Eoghan Heaslip 20th at 18:20.4, Daniel Mikrot 31st at 19:08.3 and Gavin Thiry 38th at 19:35.0. The boys race consisted of 96 runners.
Bailey said it was a challenge trying to run without a shoe.
“It was really tough having any kind of traction as you pushed off that foot on the straightaways,” said Bailey. “It was even tougher on the corners when you could feel your foot slipping. Running with spikes is a definite plus.”
Whelan is happy to send an entire team to state this year instead only individual athletes.
“It is pretty exciting sending a team down rather than only individuals,” said Whelan. “I’ve had some pretty good teams and some great individual runners in the past, but it definitely had a different feel this year with this group of boys. There’s a lot of dedication and team oriented attitudes.”
Next up was the girls race. The top three teams were Carlton, South Ridge and Ely. It was one of the closest finish’s for the team championship. After the runners came in, it was a challenge to figure out who had claimed the top two team spots. It was a very tight race. There was a one point difference between first and second place and third was only four points from second. The final tally showed that Carlton took home the section champ title this season, followed by Ely in second place and South Ridge took third.
The Rebel girls had a good day and finished in fifth place as a team, only eight points from fourth place Greenway. Brooklyn Wasche was one of only two places going to state as an individual, with her 11th place finish in 21:03.3 followed by Danica Wyman 25th in 22:07.5, Olivia Jutila 32nd in 22:30.3, Isabel Dewey 44th in 22:58.4, Amelia Olson 48th in 23:10.4 and Ella Heaton 50th in 23:25.4. The girls race consisted of 94 total runners.
The Rebels boys team heads to Northfield for the State Cross Country Championship at St. Olaf College on Saturday, Nov. 5. The girls run at noon and the boys at 1 p.m.
