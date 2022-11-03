It has been a long standing tradition for the Section 7A Cross Country Championship to be held at the Cloquet Country Club, but not any more. This year the championship was held at the old Lester Park Golf Course in Duluth. All the years it was held in Cloquet it was an easy setup for the volunteers who knew from past meets where the corners and straightaways are. This year they had to start from scratch on a very large course. All I can say is they did a fantastic job. There was one small loop, within the first mile, than after that it was straightaways and as gentle of curves that they could make in making it a one lap course.

    The championship was held on Thursday, Oct. 27th with the boys running at noon and the girls at 12:50 p.m. The sun was out before the races started, then became overcast with a light breeze and temps around 45 degrees for the races. The races are for varsity runners only with each school running no more than seven runners, with team scores figured from their top five runners. The top two teams along with the top six runners not on those two teams head to state. There was 18 schools present with 12 of those schools able to have enough runners to make up a team.

