On Thursday Sept. 1 the Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum Cross Country team headed North to the Pincushion Mountain trails of Grand Marais for the North Shore Challenge. The seven teams in attendance where MLWRB, Duluth East, Proctor, North Shore, Mesabi East, Carlton/Wrenshall and South Ridge.
If you were near the lake it was a nice 65 degrees with a wind out of the southwest. When you headed up the hill a short distance to the race area the temps continued to rise to nearly 80 degrees. The race coordinator even mentioned that it may have been one of the hottest race days that they had put on. One of the racers that had finished the race said the wind felt more like a blast furnace instead of helping to cool them down.
The race day consisted of three different lengths. The junior high ran 2.6km, the JV ran a 4K and the varsity ran the 5K. Medals were given to the top 15 for the varsity girls and boys runners. Ledger Johnson received a medal in the junior high boys race as did Danica Wyman in the girls JV race. The varsity boys had an excellent showing and placed second overall with two runners placing in the top 15. Those two runners were Shawn Bailey and Murray Salzer along with Brooklyn Wasche receiving a medal in the girls Varsity race.
Next up the Rebels will be heading south of Superior Wisconsin to Pattison Park Golf Course for the Dan Conway Classic at 4 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 8. Next they will be taking a week off before heading to the Norwood Golf Course at 4 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 20 in Lake Nebagamon Wisconsin.
