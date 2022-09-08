On Thursday Sept. 1 the Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum Cross Country team headed North to the Pincushion Mountain trails of Grand Marais for the North Shore Challenge. The seven teams in attendance where MLWRB, Duluth East, Proctor, North Shore, Mesabi East, Carlton/Wrenshall and South Ridge. 

 If you were near the lake it was a nice 65 degrees with a wind out of the southwest. When you headed up the hill a short distance to the race area the temps continued to rise to nearly 80 degrees. The race coordinator even mentioned that it may have been one of the hottest race days that they had put on. One of the racers that had finished the race said the wind felt more like a blast furnace instead of helping to cool them down.

