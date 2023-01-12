The Rebels boys hockey team is having a rough season. They were on a three game winning streak a few weeks ago that morphed into a four game losing streak. 

The Mora Mustangs shutout the Rebels with a score of 0-6 after playing an aggressive game and scoring two goals in each period while the Rebels struggled to keep possession of the puck.

