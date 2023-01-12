featured Rebels boys hockey team struggles to find net By jamie lund editor@mlstargazette.com Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Gavin Mlaskoch attempts to get the puck past Moras defenseman, Trenton Fore during the first period of the Rebels home game. Jamie Lund Rebel forward, Korben Leyendecker stays ahead of Mustang, Chase Radermacher. The Rebels lost 0-6. Jamie Lund Eli Gilbertson prepares to stop the puck as he ignores the activity around his net in the third period of the home game against the Mora Mustangs. Jamie Lund Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rebels boys hockey team is having a rough season. They were on a three game winning streak a few weeks ago that morphed into a four game losing streak. The Mora Mustangs shutout the Rebels with a score of 0-6 after playing an aggressive game and scoring two goals in each period while the Rebels struggled to keep possession of the puck.The young team has a new coaching staff this season. “We’re not aggressive to the puck,” said Pete Steen, assistant coach. He is optimistic that the team will continue to work hard and improve.“Mora is a team we can definitely compete against,” Steen said. “The kids are capable when they put their mind to it.”The team needs to continue to practice and work hard to get goals the old fashioned way, such as rebounds, said Steen. Mora provided several power play opportunities, but the Rebels didn’t capitalize on them. Mora, on the other hand, scored three of the goals during the Rebels time in the penalty box. “We need to work on our penalty kill and stay out of the penalty box,” Steen said.He said senior Richie Balut and sophomore Eli Gilbertson split time in the nets and provide solid goaltending for the team.The Rebels had 16 shots on net, while the Mustangs had 39. The Rebels standings are 3-7-0 and Mora is 4-5-1. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMark DockalCromwell man shot, killed wife and her cousin while wintering awaySt. Luke’s Riverside Arena?New surgery center coming to Moose LakeBuild it, they will comeTownship residents continue to protest green cemeteryRebels win big first game of new year, 94-51Youth hockey celebrates 52 years of kids on iceMoose Lake School Board Special Meeting MinutesCrampons, axes and helmets, oh my! ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
