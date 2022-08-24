Moose Lake - Thursday, Sept. 1
Rebels Cross Coutry 2 p.m. at Pincushion Mountain, Grand Marais
Moose Lake - Thursday, Sept. 1
Rebels Cross Coutry 2 p.m. at Pincushion Mountain, Grand Marais
Football v Hermantown at 7 p.m. at Willow River High School
Volleyball v Barnum at 7 p.m. at Moose Lake.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Volleyball v Cromwell-Wright 7 p.m. at Cromwell
Barnum -
Thursday, Sept. 1
Volleyball v Moose Lake at 7 p.m. at Moose Lake
Friday, Sept. 2
Football v Two Harbors at 7 p.m. at Two Harbors
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Volleyball v McGregor at 7 p.m. at McGregor
