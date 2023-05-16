The Moose Lake Willow River’s baseball squad was on the road taking on the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals and Pequot Lakes Patriots. Both games lasted over three hours each, because of all the runs scored. The Rebels came out on top in both contests, defeating Cromwell/Wright 13-5 and Pequot Lakes 11-10.
“The warmer weather has helped our bats come to life,” said Coach Spencer Clough. “We have been playing with great energy and passion. We are going through a stretch of a lot of games in a short bit of time. We look forward to seeing how deep our pitching staff is.”
Layne Radzak started on the mound for the Rebels getting the win, allowing two hits, no runs, striking out four, along with no walks. PJ Frisch, Caden Privette, and Joey Steen all took their turns in relief. Carson Hill took the loss for Cromwell-Wright.
Reese Bode led the Rebels with three hits in four at bats. He drove in runs on a sacrifice fly in the first, a single in the second, and a single in the fifth.
The strong winds blowing in the faces of the Rebel fans and chilly temperatures made for a really cold event, leading some fans to listen to the game, while sitting in their warm car.
Balut, Dewey, Koecher, Juhl, Parker Samarzia and Radzak had a total of seven stolen bases.
Cromwell-Wright scored four runs in the fourth inning to make the score 7-4 Rebels and another one in the fifth. The Rebels rebounded scoring two runs in the fifth and another four in the top of the sixth for a final score of 13-5. Cromwell-Wright had six errors to the Rebels’ three.
The next day the coach bus took the team to Pequot Lakes. The Rebels defeated the Patriots 11-10. The Patriots led the Rebels, until the top of the fourth inning, when MLWR took the lead 4-3. The Rebels scored five runs in the top of the seventh for an exciting finish and the win. The game was tied at 10-10 in the top of the seventh. Radzak scored the winning run on a stolen base with an impressive slide around the catcher, avoiding the tag and the out.
Juhl was on the mound for the Rebels to start the game allowing four runs on three hits, striking out two, over three and two-thirds innings. Bode came to the mound, facing 14 batters. Caden Privette came in to finish the game, getting the win. Privette allowed no runs, no walks, and struck out one.
Rebels’ batters collected 11 hits to the Patriots’ seven. Radzak, Dewey, Bode, and Frisch got two hits each. Balut scored an amazing four runs for the Rebels. Dewey hit a fair ball to the fence that was called back because of a balk. There were several balks (illegal motion) called on the pitchers.
Pequot Lakes committed no errors. MLWR won in spite of their six errors.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.