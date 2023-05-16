The Moose Lake Willow River’s baseball squad was on the road taking on the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals and Pequot Lakes Patriots. Both games lasted over three hours each, because of all the runs scored. The Rebels came out on top in both contests, defeating Cromwell/Wright 13-5 and Pequot Lakes 11-10.  

 “The warmer weather has helped our bats come to life,” said Coach Spencer Clough. “We have been playing with great energy and passion. We are going through a stretch of a lot of games in a short bit of time. We look forward to seeing how deep our pitching staff is.” 

