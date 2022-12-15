The Lady Rebels basketball team improve as they get more games under their belt this season.

The Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels traveled west to Aitkin to take on the Gobblers for a non- conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Both teams started play out slow, but the Gobblers struck first for two at the four minute mark of the stanza. Aitkin started with a full court press early in the first half that caused a slew of Rebel turnovers to give the Gobblers a chance to put some distance between them and MLWR. Aitkin lead 8-0 before Lexi Anderson hit a two point jump shot for the Rebels. The Gobblers answered with a three pointer but Anderson scored again to add to the Rebel total. Maddie Wasche then started to heat up scoring four of her 14 points back to back making the score 14-8 Gobblers. Hannah Roach sank two free throws and Shannon Granquist hit a three from the top of the key but Aitkin scored their share of three pointers to make the half time score 21-13.

