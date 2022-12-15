The Lady Rebels basketball team improve as they get more games under their belt this season.
The Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels traveled west to Aitkin to take on the Gobblers for a non- conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Both teams started play out slow, but the Gobblers struck first for two at the four minute mark of the stanza. Aitkin started with a full court press early in the first half that caused a slew of Rebel turnovers to give the Gobblers a chance to put some distance between them and MLWR. Aitkin lead 8-0 before Lexi Anderson hit a two point jump shot for the Rebels. The Gobblers answered with a three pointer but Anderson scored again to add to the Rebel total. Maddie Wasche then started to heat up scoring four of her 14 points back to back making the score 14-8 Gobblers. Hannah Roach sank two free throws and Shannon Granquist hit a three from the top of the key but Aitkin scored their share of three pointers to make the half time score 21-13.
“The girls played a lot harder in the Aitkin game and made some great gains in areas we’ve been focusing on,” said Rachelle Wasche, assistant coach.
The Gobblers again scored first after the halftime break, but MLWR was able to put down more shots in the second half. Hannah Roach started off the Rebel scoring with a nice curl off the pick and a layup down the middle of the lane. Wasche followed by hitting a two point shot, but missed the free throw after a foul was called. The Gobblers added to their lead and advanced the score 39-25, but MLWR went on a 6-0 run thanks to Wasche, Roach and Lexi Kliniski. The Rebels made a good attempt at a comeback in the second half, but fell short losing 36-45.
Madison Wasche led all Rebel scores with 14 points, Hannah Roach added eight, Lexi Kliniski and Lexi Anderson contributed four a piece and Shannon Granquist had three.
Next up for the Lady Rebels is Braham on Monday Dec. 12 in Moose Lake and Cook County on Friday, Dec. 16 in Grand Marais.
