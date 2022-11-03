On a beautiful Minnesota fall day, the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars came to play the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels in Willow River on the Frank Magdziarz Football Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the Section 7AA semi-finals.
Sam Knezevich started the game with a kick-off to Jaguars’ running back, Griffin Stiel, who was downed by Owen Loew and Zach Danelski on 35-yard line. Jaguars T-formation offense faced a Rebel five-man defensive line. Levi Degerstrom and Stiel gained a first down but then had to punt.
On Rebels’ first play, Jaxsyn Schmidt gained a first down to the 44-yard. Schmidt got the handoff again from Adam Neumann for his first touchdown of the game. Knezevich was five for six in points after touchdown (PAT). Rebels led 7-0.
“I think we played pretty good, the blocking was really good,” said Schmidt. “Defense played outstanding and we forced a lot of turnovers to keep the ball in our offense’s hands.”
Rebels got the ball back again for their third play of the game. Loew snatched a pass from Neumann, followed his blockers, going 49-yards for six more. Rebels led 14-0. Loew scored another 23-yarder in the second quarter.
Jaguars’ quarterback, Trey Visser, on first and 10 on the 35-yard line, launched a pass. Rebels’ Luke Dewey read the play and stepped in front of the Jaguar receiver, Maclane Storlie, for the interception.
At the start of the second quarter, Jimmy Walker caught another pass for a 27-yard TD. He caught a second 37-yarder to score in the third quarter. Walker finished the game with 90-receiving yards. Schmidt scored again on a one-yard scamper in the second quarter to make the halftime score 34-0 Rebels. He was the leading rusher with 90-yards.
After halftime, Dewey was under center, rushed for 32-yards, threw one 12-yard pass and recovered a fumble on defense. Parker Samarzia scored the Rebels’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
With 5:06 left in the game, the Jaguars’ Degerstrom got into the end zone for six and Storlie made the two-points conversion for the final score, Rebels 47 Jaguars 8.
The Rebels tallied 409-yards in offense, 202 in passing and 207 rushing with no turnovers. Neumann was 8/12 for 190-yards. Kaden Robbins rushed for 43-yards.
Rebels’ defense was intense and had a great showing. Leading the pack was J.P. Mesojedec with seven solo tackles and an assist. Loew, Nick Juszcak, Robbins, Z. Danelski, Oliver Eckerman, Noah Williams, Schmidt, Dewey, Walker, Austin Johnson, Ole Reinhold, Micah Thompson, Robbie Roach, and Charlie Rigelman all contributed defensively to the Rebel victory.
“We came ready to play right from the start. Our team executed the coaches game plan on both offense and defense,” said quarterback Adam Neumann. “The coaches emphasize doing our jobs and we did that as a team today.”
The Rebels (8-1) advance to the Section 7AA championship game for 18th time in program history with the 47-8 victory over the Jaguars. They will play the Crosby-Ironton Rangers (5-4) on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Esko Stadium Field, 100 Canosia Rd, Esko. The Rangers defeated International Falls 36-0 in the semi-finals Saturday.
“We played good playoff football. I think we are ready for Crosby-Ironton,” said lineman Austin Johnson. “We are ready to play more football.”
The Rebels’ QRF ranking is eighth out of the 54 AA teams in Minnesota. “We were ready and well-prepared to play the Jaguars,” said Coach Dave Louzek. “Crosby-Ironton Rangers have good runners. We hope to play them tough so we can go to state.”
The winner of Thursday’s Section 7AA game will play the winner of the Section 8AA game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at St. Cloud Tech High School. The Section 8AA championship game between Crookston and Barnesville will be determined on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Fargodome.
