featured Rebel softball team continues winning into sections By jamie lund editor@mlstargazette.com Jun 1, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sandra Ribich stuck in the middle between second and third base. Jamie Lund Jamie Lund Sarah Christy pitches during the section 7A playoff against North Woods Grizzlies at Braun Park in Cloquet. Jamie Lund Jamie Lund Madison Wasche slides into second base during their first section playoff game against the Grizzlies in Cloquet. Jamie Lund Jorja Jusczak heads to third base Jamie Lund Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rebel girls pitched, hit and slid into the section 7 A finals with two wins in the first games at Braun Park in Cloquet before they headed to Grand Rapids for the next games. They won 10-0 in six innings against Northwoods and 9-0 against Southridge. The team beat the Carlton/Wrenshall Raptors 4-1 and Sarah Christy set a career pitching record by striking out her 500th batter in the first inning.The Rebels advance to the section championship game at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at Braun Park in Cloquet. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRebels break long standing recordMemorial Day scheduleTaps across America continues new traditionPine County Sheriff’s office sees many changes, some alarmingMSOP assault under investigationRobin L. YoungbergRoss MunsonWhat does Memorial Day mean to you?Emily I. ClarkCarol A. VanDerWerff ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.