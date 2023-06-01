The Rebel girls pitched, hit and slid into the section 7 A finals with two wins in the first games at Braun Park in Cloquet before they headed to Grand Rapids for the next games. 

They won 10-0 in six innings against Northwoods and 9-0 against Southridge.

