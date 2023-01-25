The Moose Lake/Willow River Lady Rebels played two games this past week at home. The Pequot Lakes Patriots and the Esko Eskomos came to town and each went home with a victory.
Pequot Lakes started out the scoring from the tip with a nice pass that lead to a Patriot layup but Madison Wasche put the Rebels in front with a couple of jump shots from the side to make the score 4-2.
The Patriots took control from that point on as the Rebels were plagued with turnovers and Pequot was able to convert those into points.
The Patriots went on a 31-0 run before Lexi Kliniski hit a short jumper in the lane. Ellie Nielsen tacked on a three and Adelyn Sczcyrbak and Hannah Roach each sank a free throw. Pequot Lakes took a 54-11 lead into the locker room
The Patriots started out the second half scoring with a layup at the 15 minute mark as both teams were cold in the beginning of the stanza.
Hannah Roach began the Rebel scoring with a steal and a layup and Kliniski added two to start a Rebel mini run before the Patriots added six with two old fashioned three’s.
Pequot scored again before Kliniski got a tough offensive rebound and was able to connect and then add a free throw. Wasche followed with a 15 footer just inside the three point line to add to the Rebel score. Kliniski sank two more free throws to bring the score to 22-65 Patriots . Ellie Nielsen capped off the Rebel scoring with a 10 footer to make the final score 77-24 Pequot Lakes.
Kliniski led all Rebel scores with nine points, Wasche had six, Nielsen five, Roach three and Szcyrbak one.
“I thought for how good Pequot was, we played a pretty good game,” said Zak Mathson, head coach. “We passed the ball well and hit some shots.”
The Esko Eskomos came to town on Thursday, Jan. 19. Kliniski started the scoring for the Rebels with a jumper from the side. Both teams scored on their respective trips down the court with Wasche and Izzy Witz combing for five points to bring ML/WR within one at 7-8 (Esko). The Rebels went on a scoring drought, allowing the Eskomos a 30-0 run off of fast breaks and the ability to penetrate the lane and score from under the basket. Kliniski broke the Rebel stalemate with a pass to Wasche under the basket that fell for a two pointer. Wasche made another long jump shot to add to the Rebel total, but Esko was able to penetrate the Rebel defense and answer both times on their end of the court. Esko went on to score three more times to take 48-11 lead into the locker room.
“Way too many turnovers in this game,” said Mathson . “We couldn’t get anything going offensively with that many turnovers.”
Maddie Volk opened up the second half by going 1/2 at the free throw line after she was fouled going in for a layup to start the second half. Esko put a shot down on their end, but Kliniski was able to hit from the free throw line in transition to tack on two more for the Rebels. Esko then went on another 11-0 run before Lexi Anderson snuck up the court on an Eskomo inbound and stole the ball under the basket then passed it off to Shannon Granquist for the two at the free throw line. The Eskomos scored an additional 11 straight before Granquist hit a three to end the ML/WR cold spell. Szcyrbak added one more to close out the Rebel scoring. ML/WR fell to the Eskomos 71-20.
Wasche lead Rebel scorers with six points, Granquist added five, Kliniski contributed four, Witz had three and Volk and Szcrybak each had one.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.