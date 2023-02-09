The Rebels battled the Pine City Dragons for the 4-2 win during their last regular season game.
“It was a good, exciting game of back and forth hockey,” said Pine City Head Coach, Bill Aagaard.
Both teams played a solid, physical game with the girls flying back and forth to each zone in a flurry of sticks and skates. Several girls from both teams landed on the ice as the defensemen protected their netminders.
“Both teams were pretty even throughout the game,” said Rebels Head Coach, Reilly Fawcett. “Our goalie came up with some big saves and theirs did as well.”
Rebel goaltender, Mallory Hartl, said she thought her defense played strong during the game against the Dragons.
“We created a lot of opportunities in the offensive zone,” said Hartl. She said the Dragons were a good team to play heading into the playoffs.
Pine City’s Solei Olsen scored the first goal of the game six minutes into the first, Gracie Hartl answered back a little later at 13:02.
“We are solid in the D zone, which helps clog up the middle and reduce the amount of shots that Mallory faces,” said Fawcett.
Jorja Jusczak scored the lone goal to break the tie during the second period. She was excited to switch from defense to forward.
“Last night was the first night in my high school career that I played forward,” said Jusczak. “And lucky me, I was on a line with two great hockey players, Megan Hattenberger and Sandra Ribich.” Jusczak credits her team mates for her goal and two assists during the tough game against the Dragons.
Fawcett said that the team has tremendous leadership that shined through during the home game.
“Every player knows their role on the team and we stick to playing our game from start to finish,” said Fawcett.
Rebels defenseman, Hallie Klavu, scored at 0:26 in the third and the Dragons Jennae Szucs responded a few minutes later at 4:41.
Megan Hattenberger scored the final goal in the game during a power play at 12:24.
“The game was a great way to end the regular season,” said Jusczak. “We had been struggling the last couple of weeks to find our groove before playoffs and I think we finally found it.”
Moose Lake heads into the playoffs with a 12-10-2 record.
“It definitely has been a season of ups and downs, but right now we are taking some time to rest, refocus and regroup before heading into the playoffs” said Fawcett.
The quarterfinal playoffs began at the top seeds home arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The semifinals are at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. The championship game is 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, also in Cloquet.
