The Lady Rebels were at it again this past week, playing an extra game to boot. The Rebels took on Cromwell, SouthRidge and East Central but were unable to come away with a win in any of the games.

Cromwell started out the week of games as Cardinals quickly took a 6-0 lead off the tip but Elle Nielsen sank a bucket from the corner to get the Rebels on the board. Cromwell tacked on two more buckets before Madison Wasche shot a floater from the middle to add to the Rebel total (8-4). 

