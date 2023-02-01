The Lady Rebels were at it again this past week, playing an extra game to boot. The Rebels took on Cromwell, SouthRidge and East Central but were unable to come away with a win in any of the games.
Cromwell started out the week of games as Cardinals quickly took a 6-0 lead off the tip but Elle Nielsen sank a bucket from the corner to get the Rebels on the board. Cromwell tacked on two more buckets before Madison Wasche shot a floater from the middle to add to the Rebel total (8-4).
Cromwell went on a 12-0 run before the Rebels’ Hannah Roach was able hit a free throw (20-5). Lexi Kliniski and Nielsen then started a run for the Rebels scoring back to back three pointers. Kliniski and Maddie Volk added two a piece to the scoreboard. Roach tacked on another three and Volk contributed another two while Adelyn Szczyrbak sank a three pointer to make the score 42-23 Cardinals at the half.
Wasche started out the second half with a jumper from the corner, that eventually started a flurry of three pointers for MLWR as Volk sank one from the arc and Shannon Granquist hit one from the corner coming off the bench. Szczyrbak hit a free throw and Granquist put down another three with Roach and Wasche contributing as they were not to be left out. Granquist added a another two points as she retrieved a rebound and went in for a layup with five seconds left on the clock. Cromwell won 66-43.
Volk led all Rebel scorers with nine points, Granquist contributed eight, Roach and Wasche each had seven, Nielsen added five, Szczyrbak four and Lexi Anderson three.
“I think this was one of our best games played as a team,” said Zak Mathson, head coach. “Good team defense and good team scoring.”
Thursday, Jan. 26, MLWR traveled to South Ridge to take on the Panthers. Wasche quickly hit a three pointer to put the Rebels ahead but it was all South Ridge after that. The Rebels went scoreless till the 12 minute mark when Washe went half from the charity stripe.
That sparked the Rebel scoring mini run, with Granquist coming off the bench to sink two of her first half three pointers while Roach added two with an under the basket hook shot and Nielsen tacked on a three. Wasche hit another two from inside the arc and Roach sank her own three. South Ridge lead at the half 47-24.
Wasche, again, started out the Rebel scoring in the second stanza, going 1/2 from the free throw line. Granquist came off the bench to hit a short jumper off a Wasche assist, but MLWR went on another scoring drought until Wasche went another 1/2 from the line and Nielsen added a three pointer. Anderson and Szczyrbak each sank three and Granquist contributed four more points, all coming off the bench in the last four minutes of the game. South Ridge won 82-42.
“South Ridge is a really good shooting team and we struggled guarding them,” said Mathson. “Our offense looked pretty good besides the turnovers.”
Granquist lead all Rebel scorers with 15 points.
The final game of the week for the girls was against the East Central Eagles, on Friday, Jan 27. East Central took an early 4-0 lead before MLWR’s Nielsen sank a three to get the Rebels on the board. Volk added to the score for the Rebels as she was able to get a defensive rebound and put back giving the Rebels their first lead of the game. Kliniski sank a three to increase the lead to 8-5.
The Eagles scored four additional points off of a second chance effort to go ahead 9-8. MLWR’s Wasche and Adelyn Szczyrbak each hit two to put the Rebels in the lead, but MLWR got into foul trouble and put the Eagles in the bonus early allowing EC to stay within reach of the Rebels(15-13).
Granquist lost her dribble and EC picked it up to go in for a layup, tying the game at 15. EC grabbed the lead off a three point shot, but Roach answered and added a bonus two and Volk went 1/2 at the line to give the Rebels a 21-19 halftime lead.
The Rebels began to pull away in the second half with Kliniski scoring four quick points and Wasche going 2/2 from the line to push the lead out to 27-19.
Kliniski added another point from the charity stripe to give the Rebels a nine point lead but the Eagles answered with a three of their own to cut the lead to six.
Roach added two to increase the lead to eight but the lack of defense on the inside, allowed the Eagles to get back into the game, answering four unanswered points to pull within two (30-28) eventually tying the game at 30.
From that point in the game, the lead changed four times with Granquist keeping the Rebels in the game scoring 10 of the Rebels last 14 points of the game with five of those points in the last two minutes of the game.
East Central took a 41-37 lead with three minutes left eventually going up 43-37 but Granquist hit a two from the corner and Wasche added two to pull within two at 43-41(EC). The Eagles hit some key free throws as the Rebels tried to stop the clock to get the ball back (45-41 EC).
Granquist again hit a three with 16 seconds left in the game to bring the Rebels within one then the MLWR defense caused an Eagles turnover by defending the inbound play to the point that they couldn’t get it in play before the five second call, but the Rebels were unable to connect on their final shots in the last 15 seconds losing the game 45-44.
“Very fun game for us,” said Mathson. “Our first real close back and forth game we have had. Really fun and the girls were disappointed we came away with the loss.”
The Lady Rebels have three games next week as they take on Mora in Moose Lake on Tues. Jan. 31 and Two Harbors Feb. 2 and Duluth Marshall Feb. 3, both away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.