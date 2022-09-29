cc

The MLWR Rebels cross country team headed back east into Wisconsin on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for the John Woodbury Invitational at the Norwood Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon. The three meets so far this season have been hot with temps in the 80’s and this week was no less than 80 degrees but the humidity was terrible and made for some exhausted kids after the races. There was 13 teams in attendance with eight from Wisconsin and five from Minnesota.

The varsity and j.v. ran their usual 5K which was three laps. The top 10 runners in both the varsity and j.v. races recieved medals as well as plaques for the top two teams. 

