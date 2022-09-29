The MLWR Rebels cross country team headed back east into Wisconsin on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for the John Woodbury Invitational at the Norwood Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon. The three meets so far this season have been hot with temps in the 80’s and this week was no less than 80 degrees but the humidity was terrible and made for some exhausted kids after the races. There was 13 teams in attendance with eight from Wisconsin and five from Minnesota.
The varsity and j.v. ran their usual 5K which was three laps. The top 10 runners in both the varsity and j.v. races recieved medals as well as plaques for the top two teams.
The varsity girls team had a fourth place finish with medal winners Brooklyn Wasche eighth in 22:51 and Amelia Olson 10th in 23:40. The varsity boys team had a third place finish with medal winner Murray Salzer eighth at 18:59.
Coach Adam Whelan congratulated career best times from Danica Wyman, Abby Vargo, Chase Clausen and Eric Ellingson and Audrey Collar on running her first 5K.
“The weather was a limiting factor in times,” said Head Coach Adam Whelan. “But I loved the effort I saw from the kids at the meet.”
The Rebels next meet is 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Hibbing at the Hibbing Golf Course to be followed by a meet at the Minnesota National Golf Course, north of McGregor, on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
