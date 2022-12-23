The Rebels hockey team found their groove and won their last three games after a slow start to the season.
New head coach, Chris Gamst, attributes the success to the team learning the new systems
The Rebels hockey team found their groove and won their last three games after a slow start to the season.
New head coach, Chris Gamst, attributes the success to the team learning the new systems
faster than anticipated and having all but one player back from injury or other reasons.
“We are more aggressive in both zones and that has made a difference as well.”
While this is Gamst’s first year as boys head coach, he is no stranger to hockey. Gamst, a former high school hockey
player has been involved in coaching Rebels hockey for over a decade.
Due to numbers, the Rebels are without a jv team and that has made for some creative
coaching from Gamst.
“We run a 4-line 6D and that is unusual,” said Gamst. “We need our players to have ice time, and this is how we can do that.”
Gamst said that they tell the team that they can be successful if they work hard and keep learning the systems that they are taught. Some of the players are coming off of a very successful fall sports season and learning new systems takes time and dedication. Their dedication is showing in the game results.
Gamst also implemented amandatory study hall on Wednesdays.
“We can’t be successful if you start with a small team and then have students ineligible for grades,” Gamst said. “We are trying to be proactive and nip that in the bud.”
Due to a variety of factors, including COVID-19, the last few years have seen low team numbers. It was difficult to go the whole game without getting tired and then players are not as effective. This year the Rebels have six returning seniors, who, according to Gamst, show great leadership.
With a whole new coaching staff, Gamst said that they are trying extra hard to be engaged and gain insight from the players on what they want to see changed and what things don’t need changing.
Saturday’s exciting overtime win against the North Shore Storm was a combination of things
that need a little more work and things that the fans and the team alike want to continue to see
happening, such as winning.
Gamst describes this year as an ongoing process.
“We put a lot of people out there on the ice and it will be a learning process,” Gamst said. “That is part of the culture change. We work on simple skills at practice and do the simple things right.”
Penalties continue to haunt the Rebels and that is one area the team strives to work on. Tightening up the “mistakes”
will be their ongoing focus, said Gamst.
As for the future of the Rebels?
Gamst said that he is optimistic about the high numbers in bantams and pee-wees and feels really good about the future of Rebels hockey.
Rebels play again on Dec.27 in Proctor for a three-day tournament.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.