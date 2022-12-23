h

Rebels junior Jordan Bird and Ole Reinhold struggle with Storm's Ayden Althaus for position in front of the net.

 Amy Arntson

The Rebels hockey team found their groove and won their last three games after a slow start to the season.

New head coach, Chris Gamst, attributes the success to the team learning the new systems

