The Minnesota State High School track meet will be held this Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9, in St. Michaels. The University of Minnesota-Duluth played host to the section 7A track and field championship Thursday, June 1. The top two individuals and relay teams in each event advance to the state tournament.
In a crowd pleaser finish, Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright ran away from the competition within the first 200 meters and finished with a new personal record in the 3200.
“It was good and bad. It’s always great setting a new personal record, but in this case I was one second from our school record in the 3200, so that was frustrating,” said Foster. “Going into the race I knew that I was favored to win by a bit, but I just focused on running the best time I could. It was definitely a hot one, but my body wasn’t affected much.”
The boys of Moose Lake /Willow River broke their previous record in the 4x100 relay. While Annaka Bogen of Barnum will advance in both discus and shot put.
The Moose Lake Willow River girls’ 4x200m team re-broke the school record they set two weeks ago with a time of 1:49.75. The relay members are Jocelyn Mundell, India Johnson, Morgan Wigg and Tyler Orvedahl. This is also the first ever MLWR girls’ relay to qualify for State.
The boys’ 4x100m relay team will be returning to state where they placed seventh last year. They qualified in superb fashion, breaking their school record from last year with a time of 44.19. The relay members are Jackson Thompson, Chase Clausen, Jaxsyn Schmidt and Kaden Robbins.
JP Mesojedec qualified in the shot put with a put of 48 feet 3-3/4 inches. Mesojedec’s second place finish was possible by beating his personal record by seven-feet.
A full listing of results including placement and times can be found at www.athletic.net
Area athletes heading to state include:
100 Meters -boys
Kaden Robbins, MLWR
400 Meters – boys
Roma Jacques, Cromwell-Wright
800 Meters- girls
Emaleigh Ole, Cromwell-Wright
3200- boys
Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright
4x100 relay- boys
Jackson Thompson, Chase Clausen, Jaxsyn Schmidt and Kaden Robbins, MLWR
4x200 relay- girls
Jocelyn Mundell, India Johnson, Morgan Wigg, and Tyler Orvedahl, MLWR
4x400 relay- boys
Roma Jacques, Dylan Nyberg, Liam Schoenberg and Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright
Shot Put- boys
JP Mesojedec- MLWR
Shot Put- girls
Annaka Bogen, Barnum
Discus- girls
Annaka Bogen, Barnum
Pole Vault- boys
Jackson Thompson, MLWR
