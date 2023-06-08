The Minnesota State High School track meet will be held this Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9, in St. Michaels.  The University of Minnesota-Duluth played host to the section 7A track and field championship Thursday, June 1. The top two individuals and relay teams in each event advance to the state tournament. 

In a crowd pleaser finish, Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright ran away from the competition within the first 200 meters and finished with a new personal record in the 3200. 

