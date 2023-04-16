Sam Coil, a 2017 Moose Lake graduate, became the Big Ten Conference champion in the weight throw at the Indoor Track and Field Big Ten Championships held earlier this spring in Ohio.
Coil, a graduate transfer throwing for the Badgers of the University of Wisconsin, won with a hurl of 73 feet, 7 ¼ inches, which was over a foot ahead of the second place thrower.
The weight throw consists of tossing a 35-pound ball which is attached to a swivel, attached to an 18-inch-long handle as far as you can. Coil competes in both the weight throw and the hammer throw for the Badgers. Prior to this season in Madison, Wisconsin, Coil competed for the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits for four seasons. Coil spoke of his confidence level as he transferred to Wisconsin, hence competing in a power five conference, The Big Ten.
“I wasn’t too worried about the jump,” the Sturgeon Lake native said. “I knew success was possible if I just stuck to the plan and it worked out. I trusted my throwing coach and what he prescribed for my training.”
In his high school days, Coil was a multi-sport athlete for the Rebels competing in football, basketball, and also track and field. Coil served as a captain for the Rebel football team and he also made several trips to the state tournament as a thrower on the track and field team including a third place finish at the 2016 state championships in shot put.
“All of my past football, basketball and track coaches played a role in my success,” the humble Coil stated.
He also mentioned the support of his family, stating that his parents, Kevin and Majella, traveled to many of his meets over the years.
After the Big Ten meet, Coil went on to place ninth at the NCAA Indoor Nationals which earned him Second Team All-American Honors. Sam will be graduating this spring with a master’s degree in accounting, and he is set up to begin working for an accounting firm in Minneapolis upon his graduation.
