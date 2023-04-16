s

Sam Coil, a 2017 Moose Lake graduate, became the Big Ten Conference champion in the weight throw at the Indoor Track and Field Big Ten Championships held earlier this spring in Ohio. 

Coil, a graduate transfer throwing for the Badgers of the University of Wisconsin, won with a hurl of 73 feet, 7 ¼ inches, which was over a foot ahead of the second place thrower.

