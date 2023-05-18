It was a busy week for the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels’ baseball team, playing four baseball games in five days. They faced South Ridge in Moose Lake and traveled to Chub Lake Park to play Carlton-Wrenshall. The Rebels welcomed the Two Harbor Agates at home at 10 a.m., and after the rain subsided the end of the week they took the Moose Lake field to hit against hurler James Oslin of Mora.
MLWR vs. South Ridge 0-7
Layne Radzak took to the newly improved mound on the Moose Lake ballfield to face the South Ridge batters. South Ridge Panther hitters were at the plate 34 times, getting seven runs on 13 hits. PJ Frisch finished the game, pitching one inning, facing five batters.
The Rebels had a hard time defensively controlling the South Ridge Panthers from Culver, Minn. Reese Bode and Richie Balut each got a hit for the Rebels. The Panthers won 7-0.
MLWR vs. Carlton-Wrenshall 9-3
The Rebels took an early lead against the Carlton-Wrenshall Raptors at Chub Lake Park. The Raptors scored three runs in the first inning. MLWR scored on a sacrifice fly by Bode in the first inning, a double by Caden Privette in the second inning, an error in the second inning, and a single by Frisch. The Rebels were at bat 31 times getting nine runs on 10 hits and four walks.
Luke Dewey toed the rubber for the start, pitching four innings, striking out six, getting the win. In the fourth inning, he struck out the number nine, lead-off and second batters for a quick inning. Magnus Koecher finished the last three innings.
Koecher got three hits on four at bats. He led the Rebels with five stolen bases. The Rebels had 12 stolen bases. Dewey and Tyler Juhl had two each. Dawson Fjosne, Balut, and Hayden Danelski had one each. The Rebels won 9-3.
MLWR vs. Two Harbors 2-3
The Rebels lost the lead late in the game against the Two Harbors Agates in Moose Lake. The game was tied at two, with the Agates batting in the top of the seventh, the pitcher, Thor Tokvam hit, on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. The Rebels were unable to get on base in the bottom of the seventh, with three-up three-down.
Tokvam was the winning pitcher for the Agates, pitching six and two-thirds innings, striking out 12. Juhl had a great game on the mound for five innings for the Rebels, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out seven. Privette took the loss for the Rebels allowing three runs on three hits, striking out one.
Juhl, Radzak, Joey Steen, and Privette all had a hit for the Rebels. The Agates won 3-2.
MLWR vs. Mora 3-10
The Mora Mustangs made the bus trip to Moose Lake bringing their aggressive offense and James Oslin on the mound. Oslin comes from a family of great pitchers, his grandpa and dad were standouts for their teams. Oslin was named Granite Ridge All-Conference last baseball season. He was the winning pitcher for Mora hurling for six innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11.
Bode was on the pitcher’s mound for the Rebels, allowing seven hits and seven runs, striking out five, going five innings. Frisch threw two innings, walking four, striking out three, giving up two hits, and three runs. Rebels had two errors.
Hitting singles were Bode, Koecher, Privette and Balut for MLWR. J. Szours (designated hitter DH) went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Mora in hits. Mora won the contest 10-3.
Rebel will play five games this week and two next week to finish off their regular schedule.
“Our pitching depth will be tested,” said Coach Spencer Clough. “We have a lot of difficult opponents coming up and we are looking forward to the upcoming challenge.”
