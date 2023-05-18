It was a busy week for the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels’ baseball team, playing four baseball games in five days. They faced South Ridge in Moose Lake and traveled to Chub Lake Park to play Carlton-Wrenshall. The Rebels welcomed the Two Harbor Agates at home at 10 a.m., and after the rain subsided the end of the week they took the Moose Lake field to hit against hurler James Oslin of Mora.

  

