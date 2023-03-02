The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels boys’ basketball team had a road trip north of Brainerd to Pequot Lakes for an early start game on Friday.
Pequot Lakes Senior High School is a public school with 602 students in grades nine through 12. Pequot had a cluster of events happening. MLWR’s and Pequot boys played JV, C and varsity games at an earlier time slots to accommodate all the events. Pequot’s girls’ varsity, JV and C were also there playing Park Rapids girls. They had a Hall of Fame Induction on the court as soon as the Rebels’ game was finished.
The game got off to a rocky start for the Pequot Patriots. Rebels defense caused them to throw the ball out of bounds twice in the first two minutes of the game.
Their six-foot-six and six-foot-four forwards, Gavin Kennen and Grant Loge, caused problems for the Rebels in the lane, because they couldn’t match-up. The Patriots played a tough zone defense, keeping the Rebels away from the basket. The Rebels were three for 17 from beyond the arc. At halftime the score was 27-37 Patriots.
The Rebels continued to work hard and got the game within seven points in the second half, but their shots weren’t falling and they couldn’t keep up. The Patriots outscored the Rebels and won 59-44.
Nolan Nelson led in scoring with 18 and Adam Neumann had 14. The top scorers for the Patriots were Loge with 16, Kennen 13, Eli Laposky with 12 and Brayden Spiczka had 11.
The Rebels pulled down 23 rebounds. Luke Dewey led the team in assists with five of the teams’ 12 assists. Walker had five of the teams 11 steals.
“Pequot is one of the top teams in our section, so we knew we would have to play well to beat them,” said Head Coach Paul Dewey. “They are very disciplined and well coached. Plus, they have the size advantage against us. We cut the lead to seven, midway through the second half. Our boys competed well, but, unfortunately, we did not shoot well from the outside against their packed-in zone in the second half. Defensively we need to rebound, if we are going to make a deep run in the playoffs.”
Pequot Lakes is 18-5 overall, and 11-0 in the 7AA standings. They have a 12-game winning streak and are ranked ninth in the state. The top five teams in the Class AA in Minnesota are Holy Family Catholic, Lake City, Minneapolis North, Albany and Esko.
Polar League
In the Polar League-Big conference Esko is first, Two Harbors second, MLWR is third, then South Ridge, Barnum and Cook County.
7AA
In the Section 7AA, MLWR is sixth with a 5-4 section record. The section ranking has Esko in first place, then Pequot Lakes, Rock Ridge, Two Harbors, Crosby-Ironton, MLWR, Aitkin, Staples-Motely, Hinckley-Finlayson, Pillager, Pierz, Duluth Marshall, Mesabi East, Greenway and International Falls.
The Rebels played Pillager Tuesday, Feb. 28 for their last regular season game. The Section 7AA teams will be bracketed next week and playoffs will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The team with the highest seed will host the first round of games. The quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals will all be held at Hermantown starting at 11 a.m. and continuing all day on March 11 and at 5:30 and 7 p.m. on the 15 with the finals on the 17 at 6 p.m.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.