The Pacesetter Region 4 Basketball Tournament for grades 4-9 will be held on Saturday-Sunday, April 15-16, at Moose Lake and Willow River schools for the first round of the 31st Pacesetter Youth Basketball State Championships.
Girls’ teams in grades 4-6-8 and boys’ teams in grades 5-7-9 will play on Saturday, April 15. Girls’ teams in grades 5-7-9 and boys’ teams in grades 4-6-8 will play on Sunday, April 16.
The eight region champions will be invited to play in the over-all Minnesota state championships. The Minnesota state champion and runner-up will be invited to play in the Pacesetter Great Five-State Championships at the Target Center in Minneapolis against top teams from Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Pacesetter has set regional qualifying at eight sites: Region 1 - Rochester March 25-26, Region 2 – Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial April 22-23, Region 3 – Redwood Falls March 25-26, Region 4 – Moose Lake-Willow River April 15-16, Region 5 – Paynesville April 1-2, Region 6 – Alexandria April 15-16, Region 7 – Grand Rapids and Mountain Iron-Buhl April 1-2, and Region 8 - Bemidji April 22-23.
All teams will play 3-4 games in one day in all regions, which are limited to the first 16 teams to register for each grade/gender bracket.
