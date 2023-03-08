The Pacesetter Region 4 Basketball Tournament for grades 4-9 will be held on Saturday-Sunday, April 15-16, at Moose Lake and Willow River schools for the first round of the 31st Pacesetter Youth Basketball State Championships.  

 Girls’ teams in grades 4-6-8 and boys’ teams in grades 5-7-9 will play on Saturday, April 15.  Girls’ teams in grades 5-7-9 and boys’ teams in grades 4-6-8 will play on Sunday, April 16.

