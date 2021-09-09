The Moose Lake Willow River volleyball team started their season on Monday, August 30, defeating East Central 3-2; 25-14, 20-25, 14-25, 25-20, and 15-9. Gabby Gamst had 9 Kills, 2 Ace Serves; Alexis Hoffman 8 Kills, 1 Block; Morgan Wigg 8 Kills, 2 Ace Serves; Jorja Jusczak 15 Set Assists; Olivia Jutila 18 set assists, 4 Ace Serves; and Julia Jusczak with 18 Digs.
Tuesday, August 31 they lost to Hinckley-Finlayson 2-3; 26-24, 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, and 9-15. Julia Jusczak had 18 Digs; Gabby Gamst 6 Kills, 4 Blocks; Jorja Jusczak 16 Set Assists and 4 Ace Serves.
The Rebels traveled to Wrenshall High School on Tuesday, September 7, to play the Wrens. Results for the MLWR versus Wrenshall game were not available at the time the Moose Lake Star-Gazette went to print.
Thursday, September 9, they will host South Ridge and play in a tournament at Greenway High School on Saturday, September 11 at 9:00 a.m.
Coaches for this year’s volleyball teams are Kelsey Swanstrom, Becca Vaughn, Olivia Bennett, and Zak Mathson.
