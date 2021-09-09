Moose Lake Willow River Barnum Rebels’ cross-country team traveled to Pincushion Trails near Grand Marais and the Gunflint Trail on Thursday, September 2. It was a perfect day for a race with cloudy sky’s, a light breeze and temps around 65 degrees, which made the three hour scenic drive worth it even more. Eight teams were in attendance, from all three classes, which made for some nice competition with the top 10 in the junior high and junior varsity races and the top 15 in the varsity race receiving medals.
The North Shore Challenge included teams from Duluth East, North Shore, South Ridge, Proctor, Carlton/Wrenshall, Proctor, and Greenway/Nashwauk Keewatin. On Thursday, September 9, at 4:00 p.m. the team will be running in the Nemadji Invite at the Nemadji Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon Wisc.
MLWRB boys’ varsity team finished fifth out of six teams in the 5-Kilometer race:
Shawn Bailey, 17th, 19:18.4
Joseph Mikrot, 22nd, 19:31.1
Murray Salzer, 23rd, 19:34.2
Gavin Thiry, 34th, 20:05.0
Elliott Wasche, 36th, 20:09.4
Johnny Danelski, 39th, 20:16.4
Zachary Youngs, 56th, 21:16.4
Ryden Anderson, 63rd, 21:31.7
Chance Lunde, 65th, 21:46.7
Carl Halverson 66th, 21:57.3
Magnus Koecher 69th, 22:16.0
Matt Bohnsack 70th, 22:37.7
JJ Skalko-Olesiak 71st, 22:37.7
Max Petry 76th, 23:17.9
Daniel Mikrot 84th, 24:35.6
MLWRB girls’ varsity team finished sixth out of seven teams in the 5-Kilometer race:
Amelia Olson, 24th, 22:51.2
Brooklyn Wasche, 33rd, 23:11.4
Shannon Granquist, 34th, 23:12.1
Rayna Klejeski, 35th, 23:15.8
Lilly Petty, 52nd, 24:48.0
Ella Heaton, 53rd, 24:52.9
Elle Nielsen, 56th, 25:35.4
MLWRB girls’ junior varsity 4-Kilometer race:
Isabel Dewey, 3rd, 29:21.9
Brooklyn Peterson, 6th, 20:10.3
MLWRB girls’ junior high 2.6-Kilometer race:
Abigail Vargo, 23rd, 13:21.0
Sophie Petty, 24th, 13:23.1
Nia Petry, 41st, 15:42.4
MLWRB boys’ junior high 2.6-Kilometer race:
Ledger Johnson, 13th, 11:41.6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.