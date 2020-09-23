Mary Ellen Dewey
On Thursday, September 10, the Moose Lake Willow River Barnum cross country team traveled to Chub Lake along with South Ridge and McGregor for their second meet of the season. Their next meet is on Thursday, September 17, at Chub Lake, with Wrenshall/Carlton and South Ridge.
Junior Varsity Boys 5K
Gavin Thiry (1st place) 21:12
Elliot Wasche (3rd place) 21:29
Daniel Mikrot (5th place) 23:09
Varsity Boys 5K
Maverick Koecher (2nd place) 18:43.55
Shawn Bailey (6th place) 20:07
Joseph Mikrot (8th place) 20:20
Johnathan Danelski 20:33
Chance Lunde 20:45
Connor Clausen 20:54
Ryden Anderson 21:35.17
Adam Neumann 21:56
Junior Varsity Girls 5K
Delaney Koecher (1st place) 27:29
Sophie Gunderson (2nd place) 27:58
Brooklyn Wasche (3rd) 28:30
Varsity Girls 5k
Lily Petty (4th place) 24:01
Shannon Granquist (5th place) 24:24
Rayna Klejeski (6th place) 24:30
Kelly Granquist (7th place) 25:00
Kyra Heaton 25:51
Ella Heaton 26:54
Elle Nielsen 27:04
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.