MLWR Rebels take down Esko on their own gridiron

The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels’ football team traveled to the Esko Eskomos’ artificial turf field on Thursday, October 15, and took them down. A recovered onside kick, a wing back pass for a touchdown, three interceptions, a quarterback sack, a jump ball reception with Esko’s defensive back for offensive possession and 431 total yards were the reasons for the 34-21 victory. In the first half of the game, there were strong winds and it snowed heavily at times. Head Coach Dave Louzek, donned in his shorts and Rebels’ jacket, said after the game, “Since Esko built this new field, the Rebels have never lost on this field, during the regular season or sections.” Coach also shared that MLWR has a great group of kids.
Sophomore Jackson Thompson had four touchdowns, was leading rusher with 168 yards, led in tackles with four, had five assists, and was second in receiving yards with 56 for the Rebels.
The scoring was very balanced until the end. With 3:48 left in the first quarter, Esko’s senior quarterback, Kevin Gregory III, scored on a three-yard keeper and the kick was good. Esko led 7-0. With 1:26 left in the first quarter, Jackson Thompson took it in for a 30-yard touchdown. Logan Orvedahl ran it in for the two-point conversion. Rebels led 8-7.
To start off the second quarter, the Rebels kick-off team executed a perfect onside-kick that was recovered by Jimmy Walker. With 5:03 until the half, Mason Olson threw a pass to Landin Kurhajetz, for a 70-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion pass to Brady Watrin failed. Rebels led 14-7. Nearing the end of the half, with 2:19 left, Esko’s quarterback Gregory ran the pigskin in for another three-yard score. The kick was not good. Rebels led 14-13.
In the third quarter, on fourth down, with ten yards to go, on the 30-yard line Mason Olson pitched the ball to Logan Orvedahl for a half-back passed to Jackson Thompson for a 30-yard touchdown. Conversion failed. Rebels led 20-13.
It was Esko’s turn to run the ball. Gregory passed it to Mason Perich for a 63-yard touchdown and Perich also ran for the two-point conversion. Esko led 20-21.
There was 39 seconds left in the third quarter, when Rebel’s Jackson Thompson, on the third down, weaved his way through the defenders for 43-yards, staying on his feet and scampering into the end zone. Two-point conversion failed. Rebels led 26-21.
In the fourth quarter, with 11:43 in the game, Phillip Sheetz intercepted Esko’s pass. Rebels’s second down and four yards, Jackson Thompson ran 23-yards for the touchdown. Then he caught Mason Olson’s pass for the two-point conversion. Rebels led 34-21.
Back to Esko, with the ball marker on the 34-yard line, second down with eight to go, Adam Olson sacks their quarterback. Esko took a time out. Third down pass was intercepted again by Sheetz. The Rebels managed the clock by taking a delay of game to let the time run down. Rebels won 34-21.
