MLWR played five games this week

It was a busy week for the bats and the Moose Lake Willow River baseball players this past week playing five games and traveling many miles.
Monday, May 3, Silver Bay came to Moose Lake winning 4-11 over the Rebels. Two Harbors rallied for a big victory of 8-17 over the Rebels at Moose Lake on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Rebels had a long road trip to Grand Marais to face Cook County, losing 3-9 with the rain coming down and the artic wind blowing in off of Lake Superior. On Friday they were down south in Minnewaska to play two games using wood bats. Minnewaska won 1-12 in the first game. In the second game of the evening, they played Spectrum of Elk River. The Rebels got the victory 6-5 in an exciting finish.
Monday, the game was tied at the bottom of the second inning 2-2. Then Silver Bay took the lead for good in the third inning scoring one run on two-base hit. In the sixth inning, Silver Bay scored four runs, for a final score Rebels 4, Silver Bay 11.
Carter Johnson was on the mound, allowing three hits and six runs over four and a third innings. The Rebels had seven hits, Silver Bay nine. Henry Ribich and Logan Orvedahl each had two hits for the Rebels.
Tuesday, May 4, in the Two Harbors game, the Rebels bats were strong but they struggled on defense giving up 17 runs. MLWR didn’t score until the fifth inning, but then put eight runs on the board. Ribich, Orvedahl, Johnson, Olson, Sam Dewey and Drew Danielson each batted in runs.
Ethan Burton took the loss on the mound, pitching two and a third innings, allowing three hits and six runs, striking out four.
Mason Olson got two hits. Final score was Rebels 8, Two Harbors 17.
Thursday at Cook County, the Rebels had 11 hits to Cook County’s six, but lost the game 9-3. In the seventh inning, they scored a run, had bases loaded, but were unable to get the runners home.
Orvedahl took the loss for the Rebels on the mound, going four and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out three. Paul Dorr for Cook County went all seven innings, allowing 11 hits and three runs while striking out three.
Johnson was 3-for-4 at the plate, Sam Dewey and Orvedahl each got two hits for the Rebels.
Friday at Minnewauska, the Rebels had a tough time stopping Minnewauska and runs were hard to come by. Several of the Rebels were out for COVID quarantine and didn’t make the trip. Using wood bats for this game, Ribich was two for three at the plate. Bode and Danielson got hits and Bode scored the only run.
Hurler Johnson took the loss, going four innings, striking out two, allowing nine runs on eight hits. Caden Privette finished the game at the mound, facing 11 batters. Final score Rebels 1, Minnewaska 12.
After the Minnewauska game, the Rebels faced Spectrum using wood bats. The game was tied at five, Rebels were at the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning when Luke Dewey singled on a 3-2 count, scoring the winning run. Bode took the mound in the top of the seventh, facing four batters, striking out three for the save.
Johnson was two for three at the plate to lead MLWR, including a triple. Ribich hit a double and Bode hit a single.
Olson pitched six solid innings, throwing 99 pitches and 58 strikes, to get the win.
MLWR will play Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday, May 13, at the Eveleth-Gilbert School.
