MLWR boys' basketball win home opener 112-27

Friday night in Moose Lake the Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team welcomed the Silver Bay Mariners for the first game of the 2021 season.
MLWR graduated two players, Michael Olson and Benjamin Dewey, from a team that was 23-5. Head Coach Wes Cummins said “We’re going to miss their leadership a lot this year.” The Rebels return eight players, who either started or played significant minutes. The three seniors are Brady Watrin, Mason Olson and Carter Johnson. The five juniors who have played varsity in past years are Phillip Sheetz, Sam Dewey, Landin Kurhajetz, Logan Orvedahl and Duane Broughton.
The Rebels are enjoying depth this year on their squad and dress 19 players on their varsity.
Silver Bay came in with nine players on their squad. They have one senior, two juniors, one sophomore and five freshmen.
The Rebels like to run and this first game started out at a fast pace. Their sideline defense on the out of bounds plays kept Silver Bay from getting the ball in bounds. At the half, it was Rebels 65 Mariners 11. MLWR’s free-throw shooting was strong and made 14 out of 17 for 82%.
Scoring for the Rebels were: Brady Watrin 23, Mason Olson 17, Carter Johnson 16, Phillip Sheetz 13 (3 threes), Logan Orvedahl 9, Sam Dewey 7, Chance Lunde 6, Drew Danielson 5, Duane Broughton 5, Conner Welch 3, Landin Kurhajetz 2, Jimmy Walker 2, Luke Dewey 2, and Kaden Robbins 2. For Walker Dewey and Robbins it was their first varsity score.
Scoring for Silver Bay were Kaleb Kreech with 10, Manor Ollman 8, Tre Meeks 5, and Derek Thompson 4.
The Rebels are coached this year by Wes Cummins, Will Carlson, and Paul Dewey. The managers are Ellie Neumann, Jayden Alleman and Brenden Olson.
There has been a change of day in the Esko game. The Rebels will travel to Esko on Saturday, January 23 for a 1:00 p.m. game. On Monday January 25, they will host Ashland, Wisc. at 6:15 p.m. To watch the game, check out the Moose Lake Community School’s website for the instructions on how to live stream the game at your home.
