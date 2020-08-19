Mikey’s Bar of Denham would host the Ladies of Duquette on the 5th of August in Denham. Duquette would step up to the plat first and drive in 1 run in the top of the first inning. Bottom of the first Mikey’s would take their turn swinging the bats and drive in 8 runs. Duquette would drive in a single run in the top of the second inning while Mikey’s would continue to dominate as they would drive in 4 more runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Ladies of Duquette would struggle and not find room to get their bats going again as they would fail to score anymore in the first game. The Ladies of Mikey’s on the other hand would continue to get the bats on the balls and drive in 5 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ending the first game in 5 innings with a score of 17-2.
The second game would have Mikey’s coming to the plate first and they would continue their run from the first game as they would drive in 109 runs in the first inning. The Ladies of Duquette would struggle to find a way to get points on the board as Mikey’s would play strong defense and prevent any runs. Top of the second inning would find Mikey’s driving in 6 more runs, while holding Duquette to 0. The third and fourth innings would see Mikey’s driving in 5 runs in each inning while shutting out the Ladies of Duquette. The second game would end in 4 innings as Mikey’s would run away with the game 26-0.
