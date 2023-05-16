featured Local track teams competitive, hope to head to state By jamie lund editor@mlstargazette May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Both boys and girls track and field teams are going well this spring.“The boys have been dealing with a few injuries, but should be progressing in a health direction,” said Noah Jurek, Rebels head boys coach. “The girls team continues to be competitive in every meet.”He added that the boys team sprints are returning a state 4 x 100 m team that should be able to compete once they are healthy again.“Elliott Wasche is having a great year in the 1600 and 3200,” said Jurek. “The girls team also has some hopefuls in the sprints.” Tyler Orvedahl is competing well in several races and the girls relay teams should perform well also.Several Barnum athletes are performing well also, including Mark Hall in discuss and Caden Scheff in the 200 m, said Rich Newman, head coach. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAlan N. BartzShirley A. SwensonVeterans eligible for PACT Act benefits, Gulf, VietnamNOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALEStaff member assaulted at MSOPCoach provides hope to youthNew LGBTQ lawMavis I. HartmanVern KeinanenEmily I. Clark ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
