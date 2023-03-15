The Barnum boys basketball team matched up with the Cromwell Cardinals in the second round of the section 5A playoff bracket. The two familiar foes had already played each other two times in the regular season, with Barnum winning both games.
Anyone who knows anything about Polar League basketball though, knew that this would be a good matchup between two tough, well-coached teams in a playoff atmosphere, and this game did not disappoint.
Barnum entered the game as the top seed of the eastern subsection, fresh off of a victory over St. John’s Prep, while the Cardinals knocked off another conference rival in McGregor in the first round. This particular playoff matchup played at a neutral site at Hinckley-Finlayson High School came down to the wire and the Bombers left town, northbound on I-35, with a hard-earned 55-52 win.
In the first half the two teams battled back and forth, matching each other at an even 11 points apiece. The Bomber offense was an evenly balanced attack as all five starters entered the scoring column in the game’s opening minutes.
Then Barnum went on the first run of the game, building up what would be their largest lead of the game at 29-20 largely thanks to five three-point bombs coming off the fingertips of seniors Layne Wickstrom and Brady Coughlin along with junior Hayden Charboneau.
The Cardinals upped their defensive efforts though and the Bomber’s shooting went cold as Cromwell finished the first half on a 6-0 run of their own, cutting the Bomber lead down to 29-26 at the break.
A determined Cromwell squad came out of the intermission scoring another eight consecutive points, all layups as they attacked the rim to extend their run to 14 unanswered points while also taking their first lead of the game 34-31.
Cromwell’s defense kept Barnum scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half before junior point guard, Carlos Beckstrand, got to the rim to put an end to the Bomber’s scoreless streak at the 12minute mark. The remainder of the game was played within a tight window and the Cardinals did everything they could to hold onto their slim lead.
With three minutes remaining a deep and contested three-pointer from Cromwell sophomore Dylan Nyberg extended their lead back up to four points 47-43.
The next moment in the game might have surprised everyone in the gym except for one person. Barnum’s sophomore center, Bryce Ferguson, caught the ball deep in the corner, behind the backboard, off of a ball reversal. The lengthy underclassmen, who spends most of his time in the paint battling for rebounds, caught the ball in rhythm and confidently knocked down a key three-pointer for the Bombers. After the game, Ferguson was asked about the momentum shifting play. “I gain my confidence from shooting a lot of shots at practice,” he stated, while also noting that he had only made “about three” three-pointers all season.
The fireworks did not end here though. After the two teams traded baskets, Cromwell still led 49-48 with one minute to play. Charboneau, who hadn’t scored the entire second half, caught the ball in rhythm on the wing, and canned a three-point shot over the outstretched arm of a Cardinal defender giving Barnum a 51-49 lead.
A free throw from Charboneau extended the lead to three points, but Cromwell wasn’t done yet, as the visitors on the scoreboard hit a three-pointer of their own, leaving the game tied once more 52-52 with less than 20 seconds left on the clock.
Barnum took a timeout and drew up a play for the suddenly red hot Charboneau to pop off a screen and he hit the game’s final shot, a three-pointer from the top of the key that gave the Bombers an exciting 55-52 win.
After the game, Charboneau reflected on his unwavering confidence late in the game despite his cold stretch in the middle portion of the contest. “I just had to keep on shooting, and I knew they were going to fall,” the sharpshooting junior stated. Charboneau also acknowledged what kept the team moving forward despite the large 14-point run the Cardinals put together in the middle of the game. “We knew we just had to get everyone going again and keep the ball moving. We needed to pick up the energy.”
The gym was filled with plenty of energy throughout the evening and the Bombers advance to the sub-section championship game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at Hinckley-Finlayson High School.
