The Lady Rebels completed their regular season with three games-two scheduled and one makeup. MLWR played Pillager and Rush City, both scheduled as regular season games (Monday/Tuesday respectively) and Duluth Marshall on Friday in a make up game from earlier in the month.
Pillager dominated the game from the beginning going on a 23-0 run before the Rebels were able to sink a basket. Turnovers and fouls plagued the team allowing the Huskies to score in transition. Izzy Witz finally stopped the Rebel bleeding by steeling a ball thrown down court by Pillager and drawing the foul. Witz went 1/2 at the free throw line to give the Rebels their first point of the game. Hannah Roach, Lexi Anderson, and Shannon Granquist combined for 12 more points. Pillager took a 47-13 lead into the locker room
The Lady Rebels played the second stanza more controlled, minimizing their turnovers and fouls and outscoring the Huskies 30-25. However the Huskies lead in the first half was too large to overcome. Pillager won the game 72-43.
Balanced scoring was the name of the game for the MLWR with Witz and Anderson leading all Rebel scorers with seven.
“I thought we had a chance this game but we just could not figure out how to stop their best players defensively,” said Zak Mathson, head coach. “We had too many turnovers and gave up too many boards.”
rush city
The following evening the ladies took on the Rush City Tigers. As it was senior night, the Rebels recognized the 2023 seniors - Hannah Roach. Lexi Kliniski and Adelyn Szczyrbak.
In senior fashion, Roach scored the first three points for the Rebels and Beck added another two off a missed free throw attempt by Roach to make the score 5-1 (ML/WR).
Rush City eventually took over the lead by hitting a three point shot and sinking two free throws (6-5). MLWR went on a 11-0 run before the Tigers were able to connect again pushing their lead out to 16-8 but Rush City had a 7-0 run of their own to pull within one (16-15) and eventually take a 17-16 lead.
Beck hit a three pointer to give the Rebels the 19-17 lead, but the Tigers answered with a layup down the lane to tie it at 19. The score was again tied at 22 as Rush City hit a three that was answered by Roach.
The lead changed multiple times the rest of the half culminating in a Rebel 31-30 lead at halftime as Granquist passed to Witz for the easy layup.
Kliniski started out the Rebel second half scoring with additions from Volk and Wasche to take a 40-32 lead, but free throws and inside scoring kept the Tigers in the game at 40-38. Witz hit a pair of free throws to push the lead out to 42-38, but RC pulled within one and then overtook the Rebels by sinking their free throws as the Tigers were in the bonus and the Rebels shooting went cold.
The Tigers went ahead 51-44 then Wasche hit a three to pull within four, but MLWR got in a ‘must foul’ situation and RC connected on their free throws to win the game 56-52.
Roach led all Rebel scores with 15 points, Beck contributed 11, Wasche added nine, Volk six, Kliniski and Witz tacked on four each and Granquist finished with three.
“We should of won this game and I put this game on me,” said Mathson. “I should of made different adjustments with 10 minutes to go to maybe change the energy that we were giving.”
