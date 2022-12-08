The Moose Lake/Willow River Lady Rebels started out the 2022/23
basketball season with a loss against the Hinckley Finlayson Jaguars in the Jags home gym on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The Jags won the opening tip and easily converted it into a two point layup. The Rebels were unable to connect on their first two trips down the court but Madison Wasche hit a 15 footer to tie the game at two. Both teams went score less for about three minutes until Lexi Kliniski was able to break the MLWR cold streak by hitting one of two free throws. Shannon Granquist scored an easy two off an inbound pass to push the score to 5-2 Rebels. The Jags answered for two and then Granquist scored again to make it 7-4 Rebels. H/F outscored the Rebels 7-0 as they went on a mini run to overtake the Rebels 11-7. The remainder of the Rebel scoring in the first half was from free throws as the Jags got into early foul trouble. The Rebels scored 11 points from the charity stripe and Adelyn Szczerbak banked in two points down low to round out MLWR first half scoring. Hinkley/Finlayson lead at the half 24-18.
“Our first week of games seemed to be a bit rough looking at the scoreboard but we are working on rebonding a new group of athletes,” said Rachelle Wasche, assistant coach.
The Rebels struggled in the second half as turnovers plagued the team allowing H/F to further their lead. MLWR stuck with the Jags early on in the half but the Rebels were unable to overcome the three pointers that Hinckely/Finalyson was hitting as the stanza moved forward. Madison Wasche, again, started out the Rebel scoring and also had a nice feed into the lane to Jocelyn Mundell for an easy two. Additional second half scoring for the Rebels, came from Elle Nielsen, Adelyn Szczyrbak and Jenna Beck.
Madison Wasche was leading scorer for the Rebels with 12 points, Shannon Granquist had six, Elle Nielsen, Lexi Kliniski and Jocelyn Mundell each contributed four, Adelyn Szczybak added three and Jenna Beck had two.
“We are taking a new spin on things this season with a new dynamic of hopes in changing the mentality of the athletes and upcoming,” said Wasche.
Thursday, Dec. 1, the Proctor Rails made the trip down the interstate to Moose Lake for another matchup. The Rails dominated all aspects of the game easily defeating the Rebels 73-6.
Next game for the Rebels is Dec. 6 as they take on the Aitkin Gobblers in Aitkin.
