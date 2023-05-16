The Lady Rebels faced the Rock Ridge Wolverines in Willow River, where they found their first defeat of the season. The team has had a great season early on.

 “Our pitchers have thrown some really good games [and] we’ve only allowed 13 runs this season,” said Head Coach Kelly Goeb. “We have some really strong hitters that are able to adjust to different pitching speeds, and we’ve had some really solid defense.” Goeb added that while the pitching and hitting have been solid, there’s always more to work on, especially the defense. Prior to playing the Wolverines, which ended with a score of 4-7, the Lady Rebels were 10-0.

