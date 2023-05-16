The Lady Rebels faced the Rock Ridge Wolverines in Willow River, where they found their first defeat of the season. The team has had a great season early on.
“Our pitchers have thrown some really good games [and] we’ve only allowed 13 runs this season,” said Head Coach Kelly Goeb. “We have some really strong hitters that are able to adjust to different pitching speeds, and we’ve had some really solid defense.” Goeb added that while the pitching and hitting have been solid, there’s always more to work on, especially the defense. Prior to playing the Wolverines, which ended with a score of 4-7, the Lady Rebels were 10-0.
The Lady Rebels struck first on the board in the bottom of the first inning with Sarah Christy cracking one out of the park to make the score 1-0. The Wolverines quickly ended the Rebels’ chances at any more runs that inning, but the Lady Rebels shut them down as well in the top of the second. The next points of the game once again came from a Rebel homerun, this time from Madison Wasche, the first of her career, in the bottom of the third to make the score 2-0.
“I didn’t realize it went that far, it felt amazing [though],” said Wasche. More points came later that inning.
After a single by Lily Kahara and Hallie Klavu, Sarah Christy cracked a double to bring in both runners, making the score 4-0 with no outs. The Wolverines responded by switching pitchers and quickly got all three outs.
It wasn’t until the top of the fifth inning that the Wolverines scored their first points. After singles to center fielder Hannah Roach, past third baseman Mackenzie Hoffmann, and over first baseman Sandra Ribich, the score was 4-1. Another single on the right field line made the score 4-2, and yet another single up the center left the score at 4-3.
The Lady Rebels attempted a response in the bottom of the fifth, but were unsuccessful. In the top of the sixth, a hit planted between Rebel centerfielder Hannah Roach and left-fielder Maddie Volk left a Wolverine on second, and two more singles from the Wolverines tied the game 4-4. Another single by the Wolverines left the bases loaded with one out, and a line drive double brought the score to 4-6. The last run of the inning came with a groundout to make the score 4-7.
“They’re the best team we’ve seen all year,” said Goeb. “they’ll definitely be contenders in section 7AA.”
The Lady Rebels finished up the inning with a swiftly fielded ground ball by third baseman Mackenzie Hoffmann to make the throw to first in time. The Lady Rebels attempted a response in the bottom of the sixth and seventh, but to no avail. The final score of 4-7 left the Rock Ridge Wolverines on top.
