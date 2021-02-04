The Lady Rebels Hockey would host the Northern Stars of Duluth last Thursday, January 28. Despite being outshot 39-26 the Rebels would skate away with the 3-2 victory over the Northern Stars. The first period would come to an end with the Rebels’ Megan Hattenberger sliding the puck the Stars goalie. The Rebels would be out shot in the first half 17-8, but Hattenberger would find a way to slide the puck between the pipes.
The second period would find the Stars tying the game up with 10:36 left in the period. Mallory Hartl would find herself busy in the net as she would continually prevent the Stars from scoring. Hartl would block 10-11 shots on goal in the second period as the Stars would just pound the puck at her. The Rebels on the other hand would only get five shots on goal against the Stars in the second period. The second period would end with a 1-1 tie.
The Rebels would regain the lead with 15:31 left in the third period as Hallie Klavu would sail the puck up over the Stars’ goalies outstretched arm. It would be just a few minutes later that the Stars would again tie the game up, with 10:55 left in the third period. With 1:15 left on the clock Rebels’ Sandra Ribich would backhand the puck past the Stars’ goalie to secure the victory for the Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels would out shoot the Stars 13-11 in the 3rd period, while outscoring them 2-1 in the 3rd period, giving the Rebels the night. Mallory Hartl would earn her keep as she would block 37-39 shots on goal from the Stars.
