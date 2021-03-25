The Moose Lake/Willow River (ML/WR) Lady Rebels completed their season this past week taking on Cromwell in their regular season finally and Proctor for the 1st round playoff game.
ML/WR played tight defense against the Cardinals limiting their scoring to 2 points in the 1st 3 minutes of the 1st half. Ella Rhoades scored the 1st 2 points for the Rebels as they found themselves down 6-2. The Rebels had a difficult time in the scoring department early on as the Cardinals took an 8-2 lead before Grace Stephenson was able to hit a short jumper. Maci Kukuk hits a 3 to bring ML/WR within 1 at 8-7. Kelli Granquist got fouled as she went in for a layup and sank the two free throws putting the Rebels in the lead 9-8. The lead seesawed , seeing multiple lead changes the remainder of the half. Grace Stephenson added another layup to put the Rebels over the Cardinals again 11-10. Cromwell made an 8-0 run before the Rebels scored again (18-14). Cromwell took a 24-14 lead into the locker room.
Ella Rhoades started out the 2nd half scoring as the Rebels slowly clawed back into the game. Rhoades grabbed an offensive rebound and popped it back in. Natalie Mikrot then hit an off balance 2 point shot followed by another two point jumper making the score 29-20 Cromwell. Maci Kukuk hit the back end of a pair of free throws to add to the score (31-21). Emily Bohnsack, Skyla Hoffman and Ella Rhoades combined for 6 points bringing the Rebels within 4 but Cromwell made 4 unanswered points to pull away 35-27. Maci Kukuk added two free throws and then made a steal to take the ball end to end for an easy layup. Monica Mikrot pulls the Rebels within 3 and then ties the game with two 3 point shots (37-37). Carmen Hoffman joined the 3 point club by making a 3 of her own to put the Rebels up 40-39. Natalie Mikrot kept the streak going for the Rebels by making another three to further the Rebel lead 43-39. Cromwell scored 4 straight points before Ella Rhoades banked in a 2 point jumper. The Cardinals were unable to convert on their end of the court but the Rebels answered with another Maci Kukuk three pointer to make the score 48-44. Cromwell came back to take the lead 52-50. Monica Mikrot hit another of her patented 3 point shots to put the Rebels up 53-52 with about a minute to go in the game. The Rebels played tight defense to gain control of the ball again. Natalie MIkrot finished the game off for the Rebels by hitting her free throws at the end of the game to seal the win for ML/WR 58-54.
ML/WR drew the Proctor Rails for their 1st round playoff game. The Rebels played tough defense and were able to make it a close game most of the 1st half. The Rails had a 12-7 lead early in the 1st half. Maci Kukuk added 5 straight points for the Rebels tying the game at 12. Skyla Thompson gave the Rebels the lead briefly by hitting a 3 point shot from the corner putting the Rebels up 15-14. The Rails scored 9 unanswered points before Ella Rhoades ended the run with a 3 point shot. Proctor takes the halftime lead at 25-18
Proctor took control of the game in the second half scoring 7 points before the Rebels were able to hit a bucket. The Rebels had a hard time scoring as they were able to only come up with 16 points in the second half. Proctor beats the Rebels to move on into the playoffs 56-34.
