The Lady Rebels took on the Northwestern Tigers in Willow River in a close match up. Sarah Christy led the team as pitcher, and wrapped up the game with a score of 3-1, making their current record 7-0.

The beginning of the game was scoreless and uneventful, with groundouts and strikeouts quickly ending the innings for both the Lady Rebels and the Tigers. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third inning that the Lady Rebels struck first. With one out after a catch by the Tigers’ second baseman, Hallie Klavu placed a single to the Tigers’ shortstop. After stealing her way to third base, Sarah Christy stepped up to the plate and planted a triple on the left field line, making the score 1-0. Sandra Ribich entered the box immediately after, and brought in Christy with a single to the Tigers’ right fielder, making the score to 2-0. 

