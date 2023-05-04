The Lady Rebels took on the Northwestern Tigers in Willow River in a close match up. Sarah Christy led the team as pitcher, and wrapped up the game with a score of 3-1, making their current record 7-0.
The beginning of the game was scoreless and uneventful, with groundouts and strikeouts quickly ending the innings for both the Lady Rebels and the Tigers. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third inning that the Lady Rebels struck first. With one out after a catch by the Tigers’ second baseman, Hallie Klavu placed a single to the Tigers’ shortstop. After stealing her way to third base, Sarah Christy stepped up to the plate and planted a triple on the left field line, making the score 1-0. Sandra Ribich entered the box immediately after, and brought in Christy with a single to the Tigers’ right fielder, making the score to 2-0.
Rebels Head Coach, Kelly Goeb, said she’s thrilled when the hitters come through with the critical hits, especially when they’re down in the count.
After the Tigers ended the inning by striking out Hannah Roach, they responded in the top of the fourth with a triple planted between the Lady Rebels’ center fielder, Maddie Volk, and right fielder, Lily Kahara. The Tigers followed up with a single to Kahara, making the score 2-1 with no outs. The Lady Rebels quickly ended the chance at a tie game with a bunt that was swiftly fielded and tagged out by third baseman, Mackenzie Hoffmann, a groundout, and a strikeout.
First baseman, Sandra Ribich said she enjoyed the game against the Tigers.
“All of the moments were super good,” said Ribich. “We just played a super solid game all around.”
The Lady Rebels returned the favor in the top of the fourth after a bunt that landed Megan Hattenberger on first, a single planted by Madison Wasche behind third base, and a single cracked by Maddie Volk up the third base line that brought in Hattenberger for a score of 3-1.
The inning ended with Sarah Christy striking out, but the Lady Rebels held the Tigers back in the top of the fifth, sixth, and seventh, ending the game with a final score of 3-1.
“Our girls played a strong game, hitting and on defense,” said Goeb. “It helps to play against a team with strong pitching and hitting. It makes us better.”
