The Moose Lake/Willow River Lady Rebels played two more games as they wind down their regular season play.
Monday, Feb. 13, the Rebels traveled to Pillager to take on the Huskies. This particular game was in place of the Cook County game that was rescheduled from an earlier postponed game due to the weather. Cook County was unable to field a team due to a lack of healthy players.
Pillager took a quick 7-0 lead before Lexi Kliniski sank a two for the Rebels. MLWR struggled to stay in the game with Kliniski being the glue that held everything together for the Rebels in the first half. Kliniski scored five of the Rebels first seven points with Madison Wasche, Maddie Volk, Shannon Granquist and Elle Nielsen added to the scoreboard as the Rebels had a 18-15 lead midway in the first stanza. Pillager retook the lead at 22-19, but two quick buckets by Kliiski and Jenna Beck put the Rebels back in the lead at 23-22 but the Huskies went on a 9-0 run to end the half at 31-22 (Huskies).
Both teams traded baskets early in the second half answering each other with Pillager maintaining the lead at 37-29 but the Husky outside shooting started to heat up overtaking the Rebels at 57-35. ML/WR was able to muster 10 more points to the Husky’s 12 . Pillager came out on top at 69-45.
“Our defense struggled to defend out on the left side perimeter where their 3 pointer shoot settled in nicely,” said Rachelle Wasche, assistant coach. “We did however stop anything on the inside with our three key post players locking that job down.”
Kliniski led all Rebel scorers with 17 points.
The second game of the week was against Barnum. Thursday nights match was the second of the season for the two crosstown rivals with the Bombers taking the annual series 2-0.
“We went in with high energy as Barnum is our neighbor but fell short with defending Barnum’s two-6 footers,” said Wasche. “Barnum utilized the two gals well and they pulled our center out of position which then our corners struggled to defend. Despite the loss it’s always fun to play Barnum. Packed gym, great fans, great coaches and a great time!”
Barnum dominated the game from the beginning taking an early 11-0 lead. It didn’t get any easier for the Rebels as they were only able to muster 31 points the whole game. Bombers won 65-31.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.