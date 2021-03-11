Lady Rebels Hockey blows past the Storm

The Lady Rebels Hockey team would head up the North Shore on March 2 to Silver Bay to take on the North Storm.
The Lady Rebels would set the pace of the game right off the bat as Gabby Gamst would score within the first 30 seconds of the first period with the assist going to Rachael Painovich, with 16:32 left in the period. The Rebels would continue to set the pace as Jorja Jusczak would score after Gamst. With 12:27 left in the first. The Storm would get their chance to get on the board with 1:52 left in the period. The Rebels however would not let that score go unanswered as with 11.7 seconds left on the clock Sandra Ribich would pop in the Rebels third score of the period. This score was originally marked for Gamst but she later informed me that it was Ribich that put the puck in the net. The first period would end with the Rebels leading 3-1.
The second period would start out a little slower, but the Rebels would still control the pace as Sandra Ribich would score her second goal of the night with the assist going to Jusczak, with 13:43 left in the second period. The second period would be a defensive show down as Ribich’s goal would be the only one scored in the period. The second period would end with the Rebels extending their lead 4-1.
The third period it again would be Gamst night as she would score her second goal of the night a mere 30 seconds in, giving the Rebels a 5-1 advantage. From this point on it would be the defense and the strong presence of Mallory Hartl in goal that would prevent the Storm from scoring and giving the Rebels the win for the night.
