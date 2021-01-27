The Moose Lake/Willow River girls basketball team took on the Esko Eskomos on 1/21/21.
Esko struck first with an easy layup but the Rebels were not able to answer on the opposite end. Skyla Thompson stole the ball after Esko’s 2nd trip up the floor but, the Rebels did not convert. The Eskomos scored again with a 3 pointer making the score 5-0. Ella Rhoades was able to hit a 2 point shot putting the Rebels on the board but Esko answered with an easy 2 of there own (7-2). The Rebels were scoreless on their next trip down the court allowing Esko to widened their lead as the Rebel defense underperformed and the offense was not able to score (12-2 Esko). After a timeout, the Rebels made a small run with Monica Mikrot sinking a three and then the Eskomos turned the ball over (12-5). The Rebels fought back with a zone defense and converting their offensive opportunities. Natalie Mikrot scored the next 6 points making the score 16-11. Esko didn’t stay down for long as they scored 2 but were answered by the Rebels (18-13). The score remained at 18-13 with neither team able to add to the lead but then Esko hit a freethrow and started to pull away. The Eskomos scored the next 9 points before Monica Mikrot was able to drain a 3 . Esko answered with a 3 of their own to make the score 30-16. The Rebels went into the locker room down by 16 (34-18)
Esko started out the 2nd half scoring with 7 points before Emily Bohnsack was able to hit a 3 however Esko answered with another 3 to make the sore 47-21. Natalie Mikrot hit two free throws and added 3 more with another trip to the free throw line making the score 49-27. Kelli Granquist contributed a 3 of her own to make the score 49-30. N. Mikrot sank another 2 free throws to make the score 52-32. The Rebels were able to score underneath (Rhoades) but Esko answered (56-34). Carmen Hoffman and Monica MIkrot added three each and N. MIkrot put in two to round out Rebel scoring. ML/WR dropped their 1st game of the season with the score of 63-42.
Natalie Mikrot lead the Rebel scoring with 19 points, Monica Mikrot (9), Ella Rhoades (4), Emily Bohnsack (3), Kelli Granquist (3), Carmen Hoffman (3) and Sarah Cristy (1)
The Lady Rebels play again on Tuesday, Jan 26 vs. Virginia in Willow River and Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. South Ridge at South Ridge. Go Rebels!
