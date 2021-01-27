Lady Rebels fall to Wildcats

Saturday, January 23 would see the Lady Rebels hosting the Wildcats of Dodge County, at Riverside Arena.
The Wildcats would take the lead midway through the first period at 8:17 left. Rebels Gabby Gamst would tie the game at 5:40 left in the first period. The Wildcats however would retake the lead late in the first period with: 43 left on the clock. The first period would end with the Wildcats leading 2-1.
The second period would see the Wildcats continue with power and speed and would extend their lead at 12:57 left in the period on a power play goal to take a 3-1 lead. With: 21 left in the period the Wildcats would again slide the puck past 8th grader Mallory Hartl, in goal. The second period would end with 4-1 in favor of the Wildcats.
The Wildcats would add to their lead with 16:04 left on the clock in the third period to 5-1. The Wildcats would out shoot the Rebels 46-18. 8th grade goalie Mallory Hartl would block 41 shots on goal.
