The Lady Rebels put on an impressive performance in Willow River, defeating the Lady Bombers 10-0 in six innings.
Alexis Hoffmann started off pitching the first four innings and Sarah Christy rounded off the last two, resulting in a no-hitter.
The first run of the game came in the second inning after a series of impressive at-bats by the Rebels.
Madison Wasche stepped up to the plate with no outs, bases loaded. Wasche landed a single to bring in Alexis Hoffmann, followed by Hallie Klavu’s line drive out to Barnum’s center-fielder Dana Buell, bringing in two more runs.
The inning came to an end with a strikeout by the Lady Bombers’ Ally Collelo, leaving the score at 3-0. The top of the third inning ended with the Rebels’ Alexis Hoffmann striking out Bomber Danika Olson.
The bottom of the inning brought in more runs for the Rebels, featuring a hit out to center by Klavu, bringing in another two points for the Lady Rebels, and one run being walked in. With Klavu and Lily Kahara on base, Sarah Christy stepped up to the plate and cracked one out to Barnum’s left-fielder Jucinda Wright, bringing in Kahara and Klavu to make the score 8-0 going into the fourth.
The Rebels’ Head Coach Kelly Goeb said she thought the game went well.
“The pitching was done well, defense was strong, and [the team] had no errors,” Goeb said.“There’s always room to do better with hitting, but that’s a goal to work on.”
The Lady Rebels made quick work of the Lady Bombers in the top of the fourth ending with Hoffmann striking out the Bombers’ Dana Buell. In the top of the fifth, Christy took Hoffmann’s position as pitcher, and quickly struck out Jucinda Wright, Lenorah Korpela, and Reagan Warnygora.
The bottom of the inning brought one run for the Rebels. With Klavu on base after a single to left fielder Jucinda Wright, Christy stepped up and planted a single out to Buell in center field. A ground ball scooped up by third baseman, Ava Nyquist, was fired to first baseman, Lenorah Korpela, and brought the inning to a close with a score of 9-0 Rebels.
The Lady Bombers made an impressive play after a flyball was fumbled in right field. With the Rebels’ Elsie Leino on first, Sandra Ribich popped it out to the Bombers’ right-fielder Lucy Franek. Leino tagged up, but the ball was dropped. Franek quickly recovered and fired to second base for the force-out. The Lady Bombers rounded off the fifth with another ground ball to Nyquist at third base, who threw to first to beat the Rebels’ Mackenzie Hoffmann there.
The game came to a close in the bottom of the sixth after Jorja Jusczak put a grounder in the green to bring in Hannah Roach, making the final score 10-0 in six innings.
“The game was not what we wanted, and [the team] could have made a lot more plays in the field and batting could have been better,” Lady Bombers’ Head Coach Dustin Collelo said. “It was our first time outside all season…credit to Moose Lake though, they’re a really good team.”
