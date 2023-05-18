The Lady Rebels softball team defeated the Cherry Tigers in dominating fashion, ending with a score of 9-0. The victory “should solidify us as the number one team in our section,” said Head Coach Kelly Goeb. “This team has been so much fun to coach this year. They all want to be here and work hard, and I think it shows in the success they have had thus far.”
In the top of the first, the Rebels had a close play at home after a hit to Rebel right-fielder Lily Kahara. Quickly fired to home plate, the Rebels’ catcher Madison Wasche made the tag in time to prevent the Tigers from taking the lead. The Rebels responded early in the bottom of the first. After a single by Sarah Christy out to right field, a single by Sandra Ribich that hopped over the Tigers’ shortstop, and a bunt by Mackenzie Hoffmann, the bases were loaded. Megan Hattenberger stepped up to the plate next with a groundout, but scored Christy, making the score 1-0. With runners on first and second, Alexis Hoffmann cracked a line drive double to the Tigers’ center fielder, bringing in Ribich and Mackenzie Hoffmann, boosting the score 3-0. The scoring streak ended with Hannah Roach striking out.
The Lady Rebels made quick work of the Tigers in the top of the second with two strikeouts by Sarah Christy and a groundout. In the bottom of the second the Rebels scored even more points on the Tigers. Madison Wasche and Lily Kahara both landed singles, and Hallie Klavu scored Wasche after a flyout, bringing the score 4-0. After Sarah Christy got out on a groundout to the Tigers’ shortstop, Sandra Ribich earned a base-hit single, scoring Kahara. Mackenzie Hoffmann was up next, and cracked a double. Megan Hattenberger followed up with a pop fly dropped by the Tigers’ pitcher, allowing Ribich and Hoffmann to score, leaving the score at 7-0.
The Rebels held the Tigers in the third with a groundout, a strikeout, and a flyout to left-fielder Jorja Jusczak to end the top. One point came for the Lady Rebels in the bottom of the third after a series of line drive singles. The first was by Madison Wasche between third base and shortstop, second was Hallie Klavu’s to center, and third was Sarah Christy’s to bring in Wasche for a score of 8-0. An additional point for the Rebels came out of the bottom of the fourth after Mackenzie Hoffmann earned a triple between center and right-field. Hoffmann then scored by stealing home on a passed ball by the Tigers’ catcher.
The Rebels weren’t able to score any more points the rest of the game, but they held the Tigers back and finished off the game with a score of 9-0. “Our girls played a strong defensive game, throwing out one of Cherry’s runners in the top of the first. [Then] we came out swinging…and scored a few right away which really puts the pressure on the other team.” said Goeb “Cherry has been ranked in the top 10 much of the season and it’s always encouraging to beat a top team, and we had no errors today, which is always a bonus.”
