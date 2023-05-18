The Lady Rebels softball team defeated the Cherry Tigers in dominating fashion, ending with a score of 9-0. The victory “should solidify us as the number one team in our section,” said Head Coach Kelly Goeb. “This team has been so much fun to coach this year. They all want to be here and work hard, and I think it shows in the success they have had thus far.”

In the top of the first, the Rebels had a close play at home after a hit to Rebel right-fielder Lily Kahara. Quickly fired to home plate, the Rebels’ catcher Madison Wasche made the tag in time to prevent the Tigers from taking the lead. The Rebels responded early in the bottom of the first. After a single by Sarah Christy out to right field, a single by Sandra Ribich that hopped over the Tigers’ shortstop, and a bunt by Mackenzie Hoffmann, the bases were loaded. Megan Hattenberger stepped up to the plate next with a groundout, but scored Christy, making the score 1-0. With runners on first and second, Alexis Hoffmann cracked a line drive double to the Tigers’ center fielder, bringing in Ribich and Mackenzie Hoffmann, boosting the score 3-0. The scoring streak ended with Hannah Roach striking out. 

